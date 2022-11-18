They are from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and beyond.
"They come from different nations and different cultures, but they are all new to the United States and still pretty unfamiliar with its culture," said Miguel Gonzalez, a teacher at the Newcomer Academy of the students in that program.
The Newcomer Academy is a Dalton Public Schools program, housed within The Dalton Academy, that helps students in grades eight and up learn English and get acclimated to Dalton schools before they move into traditional classroom settings.
On Thursday, about 60 Newcomer Academy students visited St. Mark's Episcopal Church for a Thanksgiving lunch. It was the first Thanksgiving meal for most, according to Gonzalez.
"They don't have Thanksgiving, at least not the way we do it in the United States, in their home countries," said Gonzalez.
As the students stepped off the buses they were greeted by church members wearing Thanksgiving hats that looked like turkey feathers. The students came in and sat down at tables decorated with faux fall leaves and Thanksgiving hats of their own to wear if they wished to.
"We are going to have a full Thanksgiving lunch with turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce to help introduce them to this American tradition," said Devon Brooks, a member of St. Mark's Vestry who handles outreach. "Some of the children from our preschool are going to come up and sing for them."
The Newcomer Academy students were also given freshly baked pumpkin bread to take home to their families.
St. Mark's member Martha Watson said the church began hosting a Thanksgiving meal for students at the Newcomer Academy in 2016 and it was an annual tradition until it was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are glad to be able to be back here today hosting this once more," she said. "When we began, we obviously wanted to introduce the Newcomers to American traditions and culture but we also thought it would be a good way to introduce our pre-k students to other cultures."
Father Rick Tiff said the church has always placed an emphasis on outreach.
"That's more important now than ever," he said. "Most of our congregation is not Latino. We feel like we really need to widen our perspective and lengthen our menu as far as the people that we reach out to. We realize that the Latino community is a large and growing part of Dalton, and we want to be more responsive to that community."
