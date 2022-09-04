North Georgia National Bank welcomes Diane Stanley as a relationship banker for the Dalton loan production office.
“Diane Stanley is an exceptional banker and we are excited for her to be on our team and to have her representing our brand in the Dalton Market,” said Lesa Downey, executive vice president and chief credit officer."
“Diane is a master at building relationships with her clients by always going the extra mile, and that’s the kind of passion that NGNB looks for in a teammate. Zab Mendez, Dalton market president, and I have both worked with Diane for many years and we knew she was the perfect fit for the team we are assembling to better serve our Dalton client base. I look forward to watching Diane welcome her clients to North Georgia National Bank.”
Stanley is a member of Rock Bridge Community Church. When she isn’t baking cheesecakes for her clients or working in her garden, Stanley is always lending a hand and helping the community. She has been a partner of Dalton Greater Works for over 25 years and enjoys getting to provide breakfast for the homeless. Stanley and her husband, Gary, have been married for 39 years and have two adult children: Taylor Stanley, and his wife, Johanna; and Kelsey Aurandt, and her husband, Chase. Diane and Gary welcomed their first granddaughter, Rylee, this year and are absolutely smitten.
