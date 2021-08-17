STAR student 'a lot more than academics'

If you went rafting down the Ocoee River this summer you may have had Coahulla Creek High School's valedictorian — and the 2020-21 STAR student for Whitfield County Schools — as your guide.
People are often genuinely surprised at Alex Defalco's river prowess due to her many academic achievements, she said with a laugh.
"I've had people ask me, shocked, 'You go outside?'"
Defalco is a member of the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association, and she spent several months training to be a rafting guide with High Country Adventures on the Ocoee River.
Defalco, a Georgia Scholar and National Merit Scholar, is "a lot more than academics," said Josh Deslattes, who taught her math for three years in high school. "She's about everything, not just academics, and she's going to be successful wherever she ends up, (because) she's incredibly well-rounded, humble and civic-minded."
Her "family had a lake house in North Carolina, so I grew up on the lake, and it's just been part of my entire life," Defalco said. "Nature should be revered, and one of my favorite things to do after a big rainstorm is drive over to Prater's Mill to see if the field is flooded."
"Water can be very, very dangerous, especially whitewater rafting, and it has to be handled wisely," she added. "It's a huge challenge."
Defalco "is a unique student in that she has invested lots of time and effort into a wide variety of activities to discover her true passions," said Billy Singletary, who taught Defalco statistics at Coahulla Creek.
"I never stop, and whenever I don't have something to do, I find something to do," said Defalco, who is focusing on statistics at the University of South Carolina. "I have a difficult time being idle."
She is "an avid theater-goer" and thespian, performing and choreographing for her high school, as well as community theater with the Artistic Civic Theatre and the Dalton Little Theatre, she said.
"I started going to (Atlanta's) Fox Theatre when I was 4 — 'Cats' was my first show — and I grew up dancing, (with) nine years at the Creative Arts Guild."
At North Whitfield Middle School, she acted for the first time, "as one of Ursula's minions, an eel, in 'The Little Mermaid,'" and she was hooked, she said. "I transitioned from dance to theater, and I love playing characters I'm nothing like."
A cast member for Coahulla Creek's one-act competitions each year — twice playing the lead — Defalco was in every spring musical at the high school, including choreographing one, and she's "been a valuable member and leader in The Coahulla Creek Performing Arts Company," said Barry Pulliam, performing arts teacher and director of the theater program. "Her steadfast dedication and quiet leadership will be greatly missed."
Defalco "is a singularly exceptional person," Pulliam added. "She is kind, well-rounded, talented, and possesses a brilliant mind along with an immense amount of innate drive."
She also operates her own business, Suds Bucket Crafts, which she launched six years ago, and she often sells her products at craft fairs around the region. More information can be found on the Suds Bucket Crafts Instagram and Facebook pages.
"I knit, crochet and do homemade soap," Defalco said. "I learned knitting from my mom's mom and crochet from my dad's mom."
Deslattes, now an assistant principal at The Dalton Academy, has witnessed Defalco take notes in class with one hand while crocheting with the other prior to a craft fair, he said.
"I had my first child when she was a freshman, and she crocheted a turtle for him he still loves."
