Drivers may have noticed signs for a new Starbucks coffee shop and a walk-in clinic at the former site of the Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton.
The former Shoney’s building was demolished in April, and construction of a new building is well underway.
The Starbucks site is next to a shopping center anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Food City, which was for many years the location of a Kmart.
The Food City project was developed by Omaha, Nebraska, developer Jim Otis in 2018 and 2019. The shopping center also includes a Kay Jewelers, a PetSmart, a Ross store, an Ulta store and other stores.
Ross is a discount department store chain headquartered in Dublin, California, in the San Francisco Bay area. Ulta is a chain of cosmetics and skincare stores based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
Otis bought the former Shoney’s property and is constructing a 6,000-square-foot building.
The Shoney’s closed in April 2020, along with many other local businesses, after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order because of COVID-19. Many businesses reopened in May 2020 after that order expired.
But the Shoney’s remained closed. The company’s website listed it as “temporarily closed” for several months.
