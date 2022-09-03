Starbucks

Signs for a new Starbucks and a walk-in clinic have gone up on West Walnut Avenue at the former site of the Shoney's.

 Charles Oliver/Dalton Daily Citizen

Drivers may have noticed signs for a new Starbucks coffee shop and a walk-in clinic at the former site of the Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton.

The former Shoney’s building was demolished in April, and construction of a new building is well underway.

The Starbucks site is next to a shopping center anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Food City, which was for many years the location of a Kmart.

The Food City project was developed by Omaha, Nebraska, developer Jim Otis in 2018 and 2019. The shopping center also includes a Kay Jewelers, a PetSmart, a Ross store, an Ulta store and other stores.

Ross is a discount department store chain headquartered in Dublin, California, in the San Francisco Bay area. Ulta is a chain of cosmetics and skincare stores based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Otis bought the former Shoney’s property and is constructing a 6,000-square-foot building. 

The Shoney’s closed in April 2020, along with many other local businesses, after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order because of COVID-19. Many businesses reopened in May 2020 after that order expired.

But the Shoney’s remained closed. The company’s website listed it as “temporarily closed” for several months.

