Dalton residents and visitors getting off I-75 on Walnut Avenue may be able to grab a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino or Dragon Drink without leaving their car.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen has confirmed a Starbucks with a drive-thru is planned for the site of the former Shoney’s restaurant at 1302 W. Walnut Ave., near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Tibbs Road/Dug Gap Road.
The former Shoney’s building had been reduced to rubble Thursday by an excavator.
Jensen said the Whitfield County building inspector “is finishing up the review and approval of the building permit and the developer is preparing the stormwater application now.”
The permit application shows the building will also contain an urgent care clinic.
“It is exciting to see the renaissance of this entire block on West Walnut from a closed Kmart a few years ago to now a thriving area with multiple retail outlets, restaurants and a grocery store,” Jensen said.
The Starbucks site is next to a shopping center anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Food City, which was for many years the location of a Kmart.
The Food City project was developed by Omaha, Nebraska, developer Jim Otis in 2018 and 2019. The shopping center also includes a Kay Jewelers, a PetSmart, a Ross store and an Ulta store.
Ross is a discount department store chain headquartered in Dublin, California, in the San Francisco Bay area. Ulta is a chain of cosmetics and skincare stores based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
Otis confirmed Thursday he has bought the former Shoney’s property and is building a 6,000-square-foot building. He said the building will contain two tenants, but he said he could not confirm who those tenants will be.
Starbucks did not immediately return an email message Thursday.
The Shoney’s closed in April 2020, along with many other local businesses, after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order because of COVID-19. Many businesses reopened in May after that order expired.
But the Shoney’s remained closed. The company’s website listed it as “temporarily closed” for several months.
