Start of early voting for Whitfield County runoff expected to be announced next week

Early voting will begin "soon" in an April 13 runoff for a special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, according to county Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree.
Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, and John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education, finished first and second respectively in a five-person race to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen on Tuesday. Day received 467 votes (29.37%) and Thomas 430 votes (27.04%). Because no one received more than 50% of the vote, state law calls for a runoff.
Hammontree said the law says early voting should start "as soon as possible." She said the county elections office must first complete the logic and accuracy testing of voting machines before she can set a date. That testing will start Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the elections office in the county courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, and continue until completed. Hammontree said the testing typically takes two or three days.
Only residents of District 3 can vote in the runoff. You don't need to have voted in the special election to vote in the runoff, but you do have to have been registered to vote by Feb. 16 of this year.
Residents can find out what district they are in by looking at their voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. They can also call the county elections office at (706) 278-7183.
The election is nonpartisan, but candidates could choose to list their party affiliation. Both Day and Thomas listed Republican.
The term expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
