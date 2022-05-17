After finishing runner-up at state last year, Dalton High School junior Sarah Forberger won the Georgia High School Association Literary Competition in Domestic Extemporaneous Speech this spring.
"I had a feeling deep down I'd done what it takes to win, but you're not allowed to watch your competitors," which adds to the suspense, so when she learned she had won, the feeling was "overwhelming excitement," said Forberger. "Being a state champion feels great, (and) I'm really grateful to compete in this event — that I can bring some recognition to Dalton High and Dalton Public Schools."
"I've always felt really prepared among my peers" at events like this, and "Dalton Public Schools does that," she said. "I couldn't have done this without my teachers, who have equipped me and helped me uncover (knowledge), or my coaches," Meredith Anderson, Christina Dillard and Cindy Wiggins.
It was Anderson who suggested to a sophomore Forberger she might compete in the Domestic Extemporaneous Speech category, and Wiggins who noted the team had an opening as the previous competitor had graduated, Forberger said. The category asks students to take a position — and argue for it — on an issue of American domestic policy.
"While she has support and instruction from teachers and coaches, her achievements are because of the work she does to maximize her potential," said Wiggins, who is now on staff at The Dalton Academy but was one of Forberger's literacy team coaches last year. "Sarah's work ethic and ability to manage her time are exceptional and well beyond that of her peers; I am so proud of this young lady and cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the future."
In addition to practicing extensively, Forberger had to monitor politics and current events constantly to remain prepared for topics that might be thrown at her, she said. Not that she minds, as "I've always been fascinated by politics and history."
"I've always been a bit of an activist," she said with a smile. In fourth grade, for example, "I got into (eradicating) pollution and litter and made a bunch of (advocacy) videos."
At state, Forberger was given three possible topics — President Joe Biden, jobs and the economy, and COVID-19 — and 30 minutes to prepare her speech of five to seven minutes, she said. At regions, her topic was whether Vice President Kamala Harris should prepare to run for president in 2024, but at state, "I got, like, the opposite (question) of 'What successes can the Biden administration celebrate from (his) first year in office?'"
Through Domestic Extemporaneous Speech, "I've learned to be bipartisan and have a non-biased perspective, because you want to argue on the side" supported by facts, not merely opinions, she said. "Facts matter, (so) look at them, and then form your opinions."
"My opinions have changed on things, and it's made me more well-rounded," she said. "I think more globally, and we all need to think more globally."
"That's a thing we're lacking," she said. "As a society, we're so un-united right now."
Forberger is heavily involved with theater at Dalton High, and "my work in theater helped me get over the top" in speech, she said. "You can speak facts all day, but you have to be able to touch your audience, and theater has helped me" with that.
"I'm an outgoing, talkative person, but competing (in this speech category) is like getting thrown into a pool of sharks," she said. "The more you practice, the better you get, and seeing the (judging) rubric, I knew how I could get better."
"Communication is the key to success," she said. "We have a lot of wonderful thinkers in our state and country, but you can't get anywhere unless you can communicate your ideas effectively."
"My experience working with Sarah was refreshing," Wiggins said. "She is such a self-motivated student (that) she made my job easy."
Devoting herself to Domestic Extemporaneous Speech is "one of the best choices I've ever made — it's definitely helped my confidence" — and even though she's already won state, "I'll definitely compete again" as a senior, Forberger said. "I'm happy I won, but you can always improve, and I hope to be a two-time state winner."
