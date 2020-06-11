State Department of Labor launches extended benefits program

This week, the Georgia Department of Labor launched the U.S. Department of Labor’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program. This program provides extended monetary support for claimants who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.
PEUC is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which extends eligibility of unemployment benefits up to 13 weeks.
“Many people who applied for UI (unemployment insurance) in the first weeks of our COVID-19 economic shutdown are rapidly approaching the end of their initial cycle of UI benefits. This program will give claimants who have exhausted their benefits the ability to continue to receive financial support for up to an additional 13 weeks,” said Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “In a crisis, such as COVID-19, programs like PEUC are necessary to ensure all claimants are taken care of, while continuing to get Georgians back to work.”
Claimants who are potentially eligible for PEUC are those who have received all of the unemployment benefits they are eligible for in their regular unemployment claim and whose benefit year ends after July 1, 2019. According to the CARES guidelines, the first payable week ending date of PEUC is April 4, 2020, and the final week ending date that PEUC may be paid is Dec. 26, 2020. For example, if a claimant's benefits have run out and their final regular unemployment payment is for the week ending date of April 11, 2020, then their PEUC claim will be effective April 12, 2020. Their first potential PEUC payment would be April 18, 2020.
“Although programs like PEUC are essential, building these complex and multifaceted systems takes time and attention to detail,” Butler said. “Our unemployment insurance and Information Technology (IT) teams have been challenged with the unprecedented task of developing and executing these programs with extraordinary timelines. Our entire team has been amazing with their time and dedication to getting these programs created so that Georgians can receive benefits. As we receive further instruction from the USDOL on guidelines and regulations, we will continue to update our programs and keep our claimants informed on any changes.”
PEUC is only payable to individuals determined to have no further entitlement to receive regular unemployment benefits and must be paid prior to other state and federal programs, such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Claimants are eligible to receive PEUC benefits for each week they request payment and continue to meet the eligibility requirements of being able and available to work. Claimants will need to do so online at dol.georgia.gov by selecting Claim Weekly UI Benefits Payment. Notifications have been sent to all claimants with instructions on what to do. Claimants who receive at least $1 in state or federal benefits are eligible for the FPUC (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) $600 weekly supplement and the payment will be issued after the weekly benefit payment.
“As we see the number of initial claims continue to decrease each week, my staff remains vigilant on processing large volumes of claims and works to implement further advancements with programs like PEUC,” Butler said. “We can expect additional extensions of benefits in the future based on our unemployment numbers although our mission is to get Georgians back in the workplace.”
The Georgia Department of Labor is continuing to work with employers to announce job opportunities that are critical during this crisis, some in the workplace and others that can be done from home. More than 96,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The department offers online resources for finding a job, building a résumé and assisting with other reemployment needs.
At this time, the department's career centers are remaining closed to the public. All online services are still available as the staff continues to answer phones, return emails and assist applicants.
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the department’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
