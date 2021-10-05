State Farm teams up with Whitfield County Fire Department for safety education

The National Fire Protection Association and Dan Combs State Farm are teaming up with Whitfield County Fire Department Station 1 to support fire prevention and safety education for young children.
State Farm agents are delivering fire prevention educational kits to hundreds of fire departments and schools across the country, including Station 1. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and focuses on recognizing the sounds and alerts that safety devices make when there is a fire or carbon monoxide hazard. Knowing the noises the alarm makes — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — means it is time to take action.
Each kit includes a banner, posters, brochure for adults, kid’s activity books, stickers, magnets and more, with more than 600 items per kit.
“These materials capture the attention of young audiences in a fun but educational way,” said Dan Combs State Farm. “Many fires are preventable, and we want to ensure our local families know how to not only avoid starting fires but what to do in case one does happen. And it begins with knowing the sounds of fire safety.”
Parents and educators looking for resources online can visit the National Fire Protection Association Sparky site (https://www.sparky.org/). This site offers educational videos, activities, games and more.
“At State Farm, our mission is to help build safer, stronger, better-educated communities,” said Dan Combs. “By partnering with Station 1 Whitfield County Fire Department, we are doing just that in Dalton.”
