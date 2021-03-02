State House lawmakers pass restrictive voting bill

ATLANTA — State House lawmakers voted to pass an election overhaul bill on Monday that would restrict ballot drop boxes, limit weekend early voting and add additional absentee ID requirements, despite pushback that the measure makes voting harder in Georgia.
House Bill 531 passed 97-72 after lengthy debate and hours of protests outside the Capitol.
Some Republican lawmakers pitched the measure as an effort to boost “integrity” and “public confidence” in elections after their party lost statewide bids to Democrats in the general and runoff elections. Falsehoods that the elections were “stolen” — perpetuated by former President Donald Trump — spurred dozens of voting bills under the Gold Dome that opponents say seek to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.
Election officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have repeatedly debunked claims that there was “widespread” voter fraud that would have changed the election results in Georgia.
Democrats opposing the legislation said some provisions add obstacles to voting and target minority communities that saw record turnout in the last election cycle. The bill, they said, is retaliation for Democratic wins in the state in the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs.
The bill’s sponsor, Harlem Republican Barry Fleming, said the legislation was just the first of likely many election reform measures to be brought before the General Assembly in the coming sessions. Bills have also been introduced in the Senate that include doing away with automatic voter registration through driver’s services and ending no-excuse absentee ballot use.
Fleming said Monday the bill he sponsored is designed to make election administration “easier” for local election officials and to "begin an effort to restore confidence in our elections system.”
"It is designed to put confidence back into the voters, with common-sense ideas,” he said on the floor.
Democrats stood in emotional opposition, with some testifying that the general election was highly successful despite the added challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and that efforts by Republican colleagues to overhaul the system are disingenuous.
"Georgia has been a leader in providing voters more options to vote than most states,” Riverdale Democrat Rhonda Burnough said. "So why would we undermine our own success? That is exactly what this bill does.”
The measure would also shorten the time to request an absentee ballot, ban passing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls, and disallow private grants to be given to local election offices.
Outcry outside the Capitol
When lawmakers and staff entered the Capitol on Monday, they were met by a group of Black Georgia voters in fake chains protesting the bill. A crowd stood for hours outside of the building in opposition to the bill that they said targets minority voters.
The bill would do away with all but one varying weekend day of early in-person voting, a decision that advocates say would severely impact Black faith leaders who mobilize their communities on Sundays through “Souls to the Polls.” It would also severely limit drop boxes, which offer a cost-free option to return ballots for low-income Georgians.
Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, has been in the legislature for nearly half a century. He said he voted against the bill because he “stands with democracy."
“On more than one occasion, I have stated that voting is a precious right,” he said on the floor. “Many sacrifices have been made, and many have died for the privilege to vote.”
"This is a step in the wrong direction,” Smyre added.
Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, was among a few Democratic state lawmakers who received threats after debunking false election fraud claims during committee hearings following the election. Nguyen said Republican lawmakers are “legislating based on lies."
“Those of you who have chosen to remain silent have betrayed your constituents and the five million Georgians who voted in the November election,” she said on the floor. “And now when we are all faced with a decision to tell the truth you are choosing to support a bill that is so egregious that it is nationally known as Jim Crow in a suit and tie.”
Many protesters had stood outside of the Capitol in the rain since 5:31 a.m., a nod to the bill’s number, including Meymoona Freeman.
“It’s just that serious,” she said.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
