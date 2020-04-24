State lawmakers float June 11 restart to session

ATLANTA — In a letter to state House members on Friday, Speaker David Ralston said he is proposing June 11 as the date to reconvene the legislative session that was abruptly suspended amid COVID-19 concerns.
The date, he said, was selected to ensure lawmakers have the most current revenue data to make tough budgetary decisions when finalizing the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The General Assembly is required by law to finalize the fiscal year 2021 budget by July 21. But April revenue estimates that are expected to show the scope of the economic impact that the coronavirus has had on the state won't be available until May.
"It is a given that substantial cuts will need to be made in the budget," Ralston wrote. "I do not believe it is sound practice to make these difficult decisions without the best and most current information."
The governor will also have to factor in expected economic losses into a new revenue estimate.
During the next couple of weeks, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, will begin scheduling committee meetings, Ralston said.
