Some members of the Greater Dalton delegation to the state legislature said this week they are perplexed by Georgia Department of Public Health policy not to release monkeypox numbers at the county level. The numbers are being released only at the health district level, which includes several counties.
Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, said last week department officials fear it could be a potential violation of HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), the federal healthcare information privacy law, to release county numbers, and that “releasing small community-level numbers could cause stigma within the community that might prevent people who are at high risk for infection from seeking testing and treatment, and it could make people who are not at high risk mistakenly feel they don’t need to be concerned about monkeypox.”
David Hudson, legal counsel for the Georgia Press Association, said, “The numbers should be released.”
“COVID(-19) numbers have been released for a couple of years now by state, county and even by hospital,” he said. “HIPAA applies only to the release of personally identifiable medical information.”
Hudson said county monkeypox numbers would not identify individuals.
According to the federal Department of Health and Human Services website (hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/privacy/laws-regulations/index.html), HIPAA applies to “individually identifiable health information,” which it defines as information “that identifies the individual or for which there is a reasonable basis to believe it can be used to identify the individual,” and that refers to:
• “the individual’s past, present or future physical or mental health or condition,
• “the provision of healthcare to the individual, or
• “the past, present or future payment for the provision of healthcare to the individual.”
The website says “There are no restrictions on the use or disclosure of de-identified health information. De-identified health information neither identifies nor provides a reasonable basis to identify an individual.”
The website also says there are several exceptions to HIPAA, including that release of protected information “is necessary for purposes of serving a compelling public health, safety or welfare need.”
The Dalton Daily Citizen was contacted last week by a Murray County man who asked not to be identified and who said he had tested positive for monkeypox at the Whitfield County Health Department. Officials with the health district and the Georgia Department of Public Health refused to comment on that claim.
“I cannot comment on any specific case of monkeypox,” said Nancy Nydam, director of communications for the Georgia Department of Public Health. “It is protected health information covered by HIPAA.”
King said there have been two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the health district, which is comprised of Whitfield, Murray, Cherokee, Fannin and Gilmer counties. That number is unchanged from last week.
Some state lawmakers said they don’t understand why health officials are not being more transparent with the public.
“It makes no sense to me,” said Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton. “I don’t see why they don’t release county numbers. They did for COVID-19.”
Payne said he understands the desire not to stigmatize those with monkeypox.
“But I think public health should outweigh that,” he said.
Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, said not releasing county numbers “makes no sense at all.”
“If they have the numbers they should release them,” he said. “The public has a right to know. Government agencies shouldn’t be holding back information.”
Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, said he doesn’t understand the policy and will ask state officials for more information.
Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said he wasn’t aware of the policy.
“Does it change your behavior knowing that it is in your county versus Catoosa County?” he said. “There’s two people in the health district with it. Would people change their habits if it was two people in Whitfield County with it? If not, is it that important?”
Carpenter said if the numbers start to rise he expects health officials will release “more in-depth information.”
“From everything I’ve read it can be very painful, but it’s not deadly,” he said. “The last thing this world needs is more fear.”
