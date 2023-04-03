The state legislature on Wednesday passed the state’s operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
“We are grateful for and thank our elected officials, especially our local and regional delegations, for their hard work and service to the state,” said Margaret H. Venable, president of Dalton State College.
The following items are included in the legislature’s budget that now awaits the governor’s signature before becoming final:
• $2,000 cost of living increase for state employees.
• $5 million bond project to renovate the Derrell C. Roberts Library.
• Full funding for the HOPE Scholarship at 100% of tuition.
Although the budget includes many valuable items that will benefit University System of Georgia (USG) institutions, including Dalton State, it also includes a $66 million decrease in state funding to the USG, a cut that could result in $488,000 less funding for Dalton State.
“As an already lean organization, a funding cut of this magnitude would be difficult for us to manage,” Venable said.
The funding cut will impact teaching budgets, staff and students across the state.
“This is an incredibly disappointing outcome, given the work done over the years by our state leaders to elevate higher education and send Georgia on a path to ascension,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “It will have a significant impact on institutions and the services that students and families depend on to advance their prosperity and help Georgia succeed.”
For more details on the impact of the reduction in state funds at USG institutions, refer to the original USG press release (https://tinyurl.com/4pabnyph).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.