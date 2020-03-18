Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Whitfield County is now under a State of Emergency due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). On Tuesday night, Hamilton Medical Center confirmed the county's first positive test for COVID-19.
A press release from Claude Craig, Whitfield County Emergency Management director:
"Whitfield County Commission Chair Lynn Laughter has signed a local State of Emergency based on the rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread of COVID-19.
"The County of Whitfield, Georgia has experienced an event of critical significance as a result of the ongoing Public Health Emergency 'Pandemic' This declaration is unison with President Donald J. Trump’s 'National Emergency' declaration and Governor Brian Kemp’s declaration of a 'Public Health Emergency.' There exist emergency circumstances requiring extraordinary and immediate corrective acts for the protection of the health and safety of the citizens of the county of Whitfield, and to prevent or minimize injury to people resulting from this event. The county of Whitfield therefore orders that the emergency management Director of Whitfield County activate the county’s Emergency Operations Plan and that the Emergency Management ordinances adopted by the Whitfield Board of Commissioners be enacted and operative."
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.