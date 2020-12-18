State officials, lawmakers pledge to get COVID-19 vaccine to boost public trust

ATLANTA — In an effort to sway Georgians who may be wary of getting the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, high-ranking state officials and lawmakers have pledged to get it themselves.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, vowed last week they will be among those to be vaccinated when the time is right to lead by example as the number of cases and hospitalizations in the Peach State have skyrocketed.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been 494,173 confirmed cases in the state with 38,718 hospitalizations and 9,358 confirmed deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“Once the vaccine gets here with people like Dr. Toomey taking it, myself and other prominent people,” Kemp said when he announced the first shipments were on the way, "I think will give people more confidence that the vaccine is safe."
While officials likely still have months to convince members of the public the vaccine is safe and effective since there won’t be enough doses to vaccinate everyone in Georgia for several months, some hospital officials have said their health care workers, first in line to receive the vaccine, are also hesitant to get it.
State Sen. Ben Watson participated in the Moderna clinical trials, another vaccine expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming days. The Savannah Republican is a primary doctor and chairs the Health and Human Services Committee. Watson said he decided to take part in the clinical trials both to set an example for his patients and to protect them when they are seeking medical care.
“We as health care workers have a responsibility to our patients,” he said. "They do not expect to get sick from us. So it's not all about me. Because in health care, when you're working in a hospital or you're seeing people in the clinic, they don't want to catch COVID from you.”
The elected officials hope their “lead by example” strategy pays off as more and more people are able to be vaccinated in Georgia. The state saw its largest increase in the number of cases last week.
Five of the state’s 14 hospital districts have more than 90% of their beds in use, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that the state received its first shipment of vaccine, 5,580 doses sent to the Coastal Health District to give to high-priority people in Chatham, Glynn and surrounding counties.
Toomey said she has been contacted by friends and family, both in and out of state, wondering if she will get the vaccine.
"I can say with great enthusiasm I can't wait to be vaccinated,” she said. "I'm so looking forward to that opportunity, and I hope that we can convey that same desire to people throughout Georgia, because until we can vaccinate as many Georgians as possible, we will not have the level of immunity within the state as a whole to prevent the continued spread.”
The effort is not partisan. Some Republican and Democratic lawmakers have found common ground that elected officials must do everything possible to boost public trust in the vaccine, including taking it themselves.
During an Atlanta Press Club debate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Kelly Loeffler, both Loeffler and Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock said they would get the vaccine once available.
"I could not be more proud of what we've done this year to deliver (COVID-19) relief, but also get cures, vaccines and therapies that are effective,” Loeffler said. “So I'm going to encourage my fellow Georgians to stay safe, to get that vaccine.”
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to get the vaccine on camera, hoping to use their high-profile position to gain the confidence of the public for the vaccine.
Dr. Ben Lopman, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at Emory University, said on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s "Political Rewind" that the vaccines have gone through extensive trials.
“These vaccines have gone through the same safety and efficacy testing that any vaccine would go through,” he said. "They first start in these small trials to show that they’re first safe, and get larger and larger trials to show people have an immune response, and finally these very large-scale ones that we’ve been hearing over the last month showing how really remarkably effective these vaccines are. Although the timeline has been short, it’s not because any steps have been skipped. I think it’s really important for people to know that.”
Watson, 61, was one of the 30,000 participants in the Moderna trials. In a two-dose series, half were given a placebo shot while the other half received the vaccine. Ultimately, Watson said, he wanted to take the vaccine to be able to relate to his patients.
"I want to be able to talk to my patients so if you come in to me and say 'Listen, I'm not so sure that I want to get this vaccine,' I bring up the subject I am in the Moderna study, I think I got the vaccine and I did fine," he said. " ... It makes it an easier conversation. Many times it relaxes the patients to know that I probably had the vaccine and I did OK.”
Watson does not know for sure if he was stuck with a needle with the vaccine or if he received the placebo, but he did experience mild symptoms after the second shot including a sore arm, fatigue and muscle stiffness.
Out of all the patients who call his primary care office, he said, about one-third want to be first in line to receive the vaccine, another one-third are hesitant, and the final one-third say they will refuse. But he thinks the percentage of the population that say they won’t take the vaccine will be smaller than expected as the pandemic drags on.
"I think that last third is probably gonna turn out to be maybe 5 or 10% of the population,” Watson said. “If we get herd immunity, which is probably somewhere between 60 and 70%, so about basically two-thirds of the population need to either have had the illness or have gotten the vaccine, I think we'll have herd immunity and see this disease hopefully go away.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
