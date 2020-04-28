State officials pivot messaging, plead for Georgians to get tested

Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News

The Whitfield County Health Department at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton is hosting free drive-thru testing for people who believe they have symptoms of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), such as fever, cough and sore throat. The testing is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. To set up an appointment, call (888) 881-1474. Here, nurses Karen Penland, left, and Kathy Brock process a COVID-19 test.