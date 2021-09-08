State patrol report: Witnesses saw car driven "recklessly" before wreck that left three Dalton teens dead

One of the drivers in a three-vehicle wreck Friday night that left three Dalton teens dead was driving "recklessly and at a high rate of speed" according to witnesses referenced in a Georgia State Patrol motor vehicle crash report.
According to the report, Kathryn Beasley, 19, was driving a Ford Fusion "south in the left southbound lane" of the bypass near Haig Mill Road around 9 p.m. She "failed to maintain her lane, and she traveled through the center turn lane into" the left northbound lane, hitting the front of a Dodge Ram 1500.
The impact caused the Fusion to "rotate clockwise" into the right northbound lane, and a Ford Taurus hit the rear of the Fusion. The Fusion "came to an uncontrolled rest facing south between the left and right northbound lanes" of the bypass.
The Taurus went "off the roadway onto the right shoulder where it came to a controlled rest facing north." The Ram came to "an uncontrolled rest facing north in the left northbound lane" of the bypass.
"Witnesses advised that they observed (the driver of the Fusion) operating (the Fusion) recklessly and at a high rate of speed prior to this crash," the report said.
Beasley was airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga and died Saturday, according to the Whitfield County coroner's office.
Bethany Pizarro, 17, and Kierra Clay, 18, both passengers in the Fusion, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the other vehicles did not suffer serious injuries, according to the report.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.
