ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia.
COVID-19 cases
From Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, the seven-day average of new cases reported decreased 30.4%.
The seven-day average of new cases reported is down 67.7% from the peak on July 24.
We are seeing decreases in many areas of the state in both case counts and percent PCR positivity.
• As of Sept. 28, the state reported 2.9 million (cumulative) COVID-19 tests reported to the department through Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR).
• The number of specimens collected at the department's SPOCs (specimen point of collection) is 1,046,611.
• The department is operating 187 SPOCs, including mobile and pop-up locations statewide.
Georgia will be receiving more than 3 million Abbott Laboratories BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 test kits by the end of the year. In his announcement, Gov. Kemp said the tests will be used for K-12 schools, higher education, first responders and other critical areas of need.
The governor’s announcement can be found on Twitter @GovKemp.
Positivity rate
The statewide percent positivity (7-day moving average) for PCR tests has decreased from 10.3% on Sept. 21 to 6.3% on Sept. 28. It is the lowest statewide positivity rate (7-day moving average) since June.
Hospitalizations
Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 have decreased from 1,415 on Sept. 21 to 1,317 on Sept. 28, or a decrease of 7% in the past week. Hospitalizations have decreased 58.8% since a daily high of 3,200 on July 30.
Emergency Department visits
Emergency Department (ED) visits related to COVID-19 and ILI (influenza-like illness) have remained flat over the two week period Sept. 12-25.
Outbreaks
Sept. 20-26: 106.
These outbreaks are occurring in settings where people are physically congregating and underscore the need for physical distancing and source control. The highest number of outbreaks occurred in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.
