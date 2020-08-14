State provides update on COVID-19 trends

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia.
Positive indicators
COVID-19 cases
During Aug. 3-9, Georgia’s weekly statewide case numbers decreased by 7%.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that Georgia has experienced a 22% decrease in case numbers during the past two weeks relative to the two weeks prior to that, and that the state has seen a downward trajectory of cases for two weeks now.
The highest percentage of case numbers still come from the high population counties in metro Atlanta (Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb have the highest case numbers), but these counties are actually experiencing decreases now.
Testing
• As of Thursday, the state reported more than 1.9 million COVID-19 tests.
• Eight of the last nine days reporting more than 25,000 tests per day.
• Average of nearly 31,000 per day during the last nine days.
• The Georgia Department of Public Health is operating 180 Specimen Point of Collection sites (SPOCs), including mobile and pop-up locations statewide.
• The number of specimens collected at the SPOCs has now passed 750,000.
Positivity rate
Positivity rates are decreasing from 11.86% on July 27 to 10.98% on Aug. 3 to 9.5% on Aug. 9.
Hospitalizations
Daily hospitalizations have decreased 6.62% in the past seven days.
• Aug. 6: 3,006
• Aug. 7: 2,981
• Aug. 8: 2,878
• Aug. 9: 2,878
• Aug. 10: 2,871
• Aug. 11: 2,881
• Aug. 12: 2,865
• Aug. 13: 2,807
Emergency department visits
Emergency Department visits related to COVID-19 are slightly decreasing, and influenza-like illness visits are slightly decreasing.
Areas of concern
Emerging hotspots
We are seeing decreases in many other areas, but we see growth and/or high transmission in rural middle Georgia (Bleckley, Appling, Wayne, Taylor, Crawford, etc.), Northwest Georgia (driven partially by many outbreaks in manufacturing facilities), east central Georgia and areas of South Georgia. These increases are driven by ongoing community transmission as well as outbreaks.
Increasing outbreaks
Aug. 6-12: 110.
These outbreaks are occurring in settings where people are physically congregating and underscore the need for distancing and source control.
• Long-term care facilities: 23
• Schools/school athletic teams: 14
• Offices/workplaces: 14
• Manufacturing facilities: 13
• Prisons/jails: 13
• Churches: 8
• Restaurants: 4
Outbreaks were also documented in hospitals/outpatient facilities, day cares and grocery stores.
