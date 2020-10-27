ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia.
COVID-19 cases
• From Oct. 20-26, the seven-day average of new cases reported increased 15%.
• The seven-day average of new cases reported is down 59% from our peak July 24.
• As of Monday, there are 351,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,466 probable cases of COVID-19, most identified through antigen testing. (A probable case meets at least one of the following criteria: has a positive antigen test on a respiratory specimen; or has not had a confirmatory COVID-19 test but has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and a known exposure to a COVID-19 case; or the individual has died and the death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.)
COVID-19 testing, Georgia SPOCs (Specimen Point of Collection)
• As of Monday, the state reported 3,462,388 (cumulative) COVID-19 tests reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health through Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR).
• The number of specimens collected at Georgia Department of Public Health SPOCs is 1,185,131
• From Oct. 20-26, testing at SPOC locations increased 32% over the previous seven days.
Positivity rate
The statewide percent positivity (7-day moving average) for PCR test increased from 5.9% on Oct.19 to 7.2% on Oct. 26, or 22%.
Hospitalizations
Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 7% from 1,314 on Oct. 20 to 1,405 on Oct. 26. Hospitalizations have decreased 56% since a daily high of 3,200 on July 30.
Emergency department visits
Emergency Department visits related to COVID-19 and ILI (influenza-like illness) have remained flat statewide over the two-week period Oct. 10-23.
Outbreaks
Oct.18-24: 123 (increase of 30 from the previous week).
These outbreaks are occurring in settings where people are physically congregating and underscore the need for physical distancing and source control. The highest number of outbreaks occurred in schools, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and workplaces.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
