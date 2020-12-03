State Republicans grapple with the 'Trump effect'

ATLANTA — As President Donald Trump continues painting himself as a victim of a rigged election, a representative of the secretary of state’s office has likened the office's war against election misinformation to an unrelenting game of “Whac-a-Mole."
During a press conference on Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting implementation manager, called out Trump and Georgia's two Republican U.S. senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, for being "complicit" in the anger and potential violence related to the Nov. 3 election in Georgia.
"Mr. President, it looks like you've likely lost the state of Georgia," Sterling said. "We're investigating ... you have the rights to go to the courts. What you don't have the ability to do, and you just step up and say this, is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed. And it's not right."
The words came at a time when Peach State Republicans have been torn between those who fuel Trump's rhetoric and those who refuse to repeat or support his claims.
But not only has Trump driven a wedge between state GOP members — Perdue and Loeffler have called for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s resignation — now the party faces the real threat that such infighting could impact Republican turnout for the Jan. 5 runoffs involving Perdue and Loeffler, and that Trump's untruths about widespread voter fraud could keep some GOP voters from the polls that day.
Those who study conspiracy theories say it is historically normal for a large portion of the supporters of a losing party to believe the outcome was fraudulent.
Still, "Normally, presidents don't do this. But at the end of (Trump's) presidency, we shouldn't be shocked by now,” Joseph Uscinski, associate professor of political science at the University of Miami, said. "Even when he won he said it was rigged against him. So why would we be shocked that when he lost he said it was rigged against him."
‘Fighting (dis)information is like punching in the air'
The secretary of state's office has apparently made a dramatic shift in its strategy to combat misinformation, from singling out individual falsehoods to calling out the source — Trump himself. Raffensperger went as far as reading one of the president's tweets.
Raffensperger said he fully supported Sterling's remarks, and said Trump and his legal team are "exploiting a lack of understanding" about the election process.
"Gabriel Sterling's call was a call for decency," Raffensperger told CNHI. "People have to decide, are you going to be a decent person? Or are you going to just be over the top? I think people need to hold themselves accountable individually. Because at the end of the day, if you can't manage yourself, then society degenerates very quickly — and that cuts on both sides of the aisle.”
Uscinski, who is co-author of the book "American Conspiracy Theories," said Trump and high-ranking Republicans are taking advantage of a culture that has existed for years.
In surveys prior to elections, Uscinski asks if a voter's preferred candidate doesn’t win, how likely does the person think fraud will be involved. The results, he said, are typically about 40% of respondents, consistent on both sides of the aisle.
“It's a regularity that some amount of losers after elections will feel like they were cheated. You can look at almost every presidential election in which polling has been done afterwards and find a substantial chunk of people on the losing side who think that it was rigged against them,” Uscinski told CNHI. "Because it's much easier to do than it is to look in the mirror and say 'Well, we didn't have a good candidate, or ideas aren't that good or 'We didn't campaign hard enough.' It’s much easier to say it was rigged.”
The idea that the misinformation is “spreading” among Trump supporters is not necessarily accurate, he said. A lot of his supporters believed these conspiracy theories anyway, but Trump is exploiting their beliefs.
“Where the real spreading is happening now is that President Trump and his associates are pushing voter fraud conspiracy theories. And that is influencing a fairly large number of Republicans to believe that it was rigged,” Uscinski said. “So, we have even more Republicans believing at this time because of Trump's involvement in pushing that narrative. That's very much a Trump effect.”
"Fighting (dis)information is like punching in the air," he said.
"Every time we knock down one, there’s a new, crazier one,” Sterling said. "We are doing our best to be transparent and address these charges because there are people out there who people respect and are believing these things.”
One of those people appears to be the president who has repeatedly verbally attacked Raffensperger and the president's former ally Gov. Brian Kemp, also a Republican. Trump and his legal team have flooded social media and Georgia courts with conspiracy theories and allegations against Raffensperger and Kemp.
“Insanity, fever dreams, made-up internet cabal,” Sterling said in describing the lawsuits filed in Georgia by Trump attorneys.
Sterling said caravans of cars circle Raffensperger's house at times, his wife has received "sexualized threats" via text messages and a young tech for Dominion Voting Systems had his name pinned to a photo of a noose that is circulating on social media.
"Be the bigger man here," Sterling pleaded with the president. "Step in. Tell your supporters: Don’t be violent. Don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong. It’s un-American.”
Republicans on edge
"I’m ashamed I endorsed him,” Trump said of Kemp during an interview on Fox News this week. Trump urged Kemp to use “emergency powers” to intervene in the third election recount — requested by Trump — of Georgia’s some 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race.
Kemp’s office responded by stating “Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections” and noting that Raffensperger has ultimate oversight.
"As the governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the secretary of state to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised,” Cody Hall, a spokesman for Kemp, said.
Sam Olens, a Republican who was twice elected the state's attorney general, said on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s "Political Rewind" that Trump’s request of Kemp is futile.
“Brian Kemp has no superpowers as governor to supersede the decisions of the secretary of state,” he said. "If you’re going to allege bribery, fraud, etc. — you know I was an elected Republican for 18 years — but please show me some evidence … some evidence would be appreciated.”
The wave of election fraud claims being pushed by high-profile Republicans, including Perdue and Loeffler, have led to protests at the state Capitol.
"Once this recount is complete, everyone in Georgia will be able to have even more confidence in the results of our elections, despite the massive misinformation that is being spread by dishonest actors,” Raffensperger said Monday. "There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation and, frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently.”
Trump’s social media rants are perhaps creating a troubling scenario for Perdue and Loeffler: the possibility of losing their runoffs if distrust in the election process keeps would-be Republican voters from voting.
“The issue is this can in fact suppress Republican votes come Jan. 5,” Olens said. "The only suppression of votes occurring now are the president's tweets discouraging Republicans from voting for Kelly and David on Jan. 5 and I think that’s very detrimental for their races.”
Raffensperger told CNHI that as a Republican, he too is concerned that "all this rhetoric is going to depress the Republican turnout."
“Disunity always destroys and unity always builds," he said . "… If President Trump has hired lawyers that have this strategy of just saying stuff with not even any regard to the truth but it makes for a good soundbite, then that's the kind of people he's hired. But let's focus as Republicans on the runoff election."
Trump is Georgia bound
Georgia has become for many the center of the political universe with the two U.S. Senate runoffs to decide which party controls the upper chamber of Congress. While some Republicans may have breathed a sigh of relief at the news that Trump will be rallying for Perdue and Loeffler in Valdosta on Saturday, his performance at that rally could have a major impact on the outcome of the contests.
The appearance will either end up “helping or hurting” the Senate candidates, Olens said.
“If the president comes here Saturday and whines and complains against the SOS (secretary of state) and the governor, that will cause more voter suppression,” Olens said. "If the president comes here Saturday and talks about the merit of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to return to the United States Senate, then I think he can actually encourage Republican and independent voters to vote.”
Uscinski said claims of voter fraud could possibly have the opposite effect on some voters and inspire them to turn out at the polls.
Still, he said, there’s nothing really comparable to Trump’s actions after the election.
"I don't have a lot of U.S. presidents to compare him to in terms of spreading massive conspiracy theories about their own electoral loss,” he said.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.