State's Motor Vehicle Division providing some automatic extensions due to COVID-19

Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division is providing various automatic extensions for Georgia motorists.
What extensions are being granted?
• Temporary Operating Permits (TOPs) with an expiration date of March 16, 2020, or later should not be treated as expired until Saturday, May 16, 2020.
• Vehicles with a registration expiring on or after March 16, 2020, without a current 2020 decal should not be treated as out of compliance with the registration and decal requirements until Saturday, May 16, 2020.
• Drivers who purchased the vehicle in a private sale (sale not involving a licensed motor vehicle broker or dealer) on or after March 16, 2020, should not be treated as out of compliance with the registration and license plate requirements until Saturday, May 16, 2020. The officer may ask to see the Bill of Sale (or properly assigned Certificate of Title) to confirm the vehicle was purchased on or after March 16, 2020. This exception does not apply to purchases made from or through a motor vehicle broker or dealer.
What else should I check to validate a TOP?
Georgia TOPs contain the vehicle’s vehicle identification number (near the top) and make, model and year (near the bottom). On a valid TOP, these details should match the vehicle bearing the TOP. Valid TOPs also contain a hologram of the Georgia state seal with a control number printed underneath.
