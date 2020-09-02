State school superintendent seeks Student Advisory Council members

State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking high school students to serve on his 2020-21 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will serve as the superintendent’s ambassadors to their schools.
Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school for the 2020-21 school year (virtual learning students are still considered enrolled). The council’s first meeting will be held virtually on Nov. 5. Other meeting dates will be set and announced to participants.
“Now more than ever, it is essential for me to hear directly from students about their educational experience and the impact of state policy decisions on the classroom,” Woods said. “My Student Advisory Council has been an invaluable resource in the past and has allowed me to learn from the perspectives of students across our state. I look forward to meeting with the 2020-21 council soon.”
Application instructions
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y54lkofn for the 2020-21 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.
Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. to see whether they have been accepted. Please note that the department typically receive hundreds more applications than we are able to accept, and not being selected for the Student Advisory Council does not mean the student’s application was not strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.