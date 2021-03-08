State Senate votes to eliminate no-excuse absentee voting

ATLANTA — The state Senate approved a sweeping voting bill Monday that would completely do away with no-excuse absentee voting.
Republicans voted to institute no-excuse absentee balloting in 2005, but now GOP lawmakers have voted to repeal it, sparking outrage from Democrats and voting rights advocates.
The measure passed the Senate with a one-vote majority and would limit absentee voting to Georgians who are 65 years old or older, have a physical disability or are out of town on Election Day.
Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was not in the room during debate on the bill. Duncan’s office said he refused to participate in the proceedings because he opposes legislation that would restrict absentee voting.
“The lieutenant governor has been crystal clear that he does not support the rollback of absentee voting,” Macy McFall, Duncan’s director of communications, told CNHI. “... Because the provision rolling back no-excuse absentee voting is still in the bill, and because he does not have a vote, he felt this was the best way to show his opposition.”
Four Republican lawmakers also excused themselves from the vote, including Brian Strickland of McDonough, who led a failed effort to strike the provision that would have done away with no-excuse absentee balloting during committees.
Use of mail-in ballots grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among minority and Democratic voters. Former Republican President Donald Trump vilified the use of absentee ballots, which some analysts say hurt the GOP.
Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud, which have been repeatedly debunked both nationally and in Georgia, caused GOP lawmakers' constituents to flood the lawmakers' phone lines and email with concerns that the presidential election was “stolen.”
Throughout committee meetings and on the floor of the statehouse, Republican lawmakers have conceded there is no evidence of widespread fraud but have framed a frenzy of bills that would overhaul Georgia’s election system as efforts to reestablish “public confidence” in the system.
Republican solutions include the omnibus bill — Senate Bill 241 — that passed and will now head to the House. It would also add more identification requirements for those who could still use absentee ballots and limit mobile polling units, among other provisions.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan of Carrollton, the sponsor of the legislation, argued that when no-excuse absentee voting was adopted by Republicans it was only utilized by a small number of voters.
"That has changed. The increase of burden on local elections offices and increase cost on each of our counties has risen significantly,” he said. “... This is not preventing anyone from voting by mail-in, absentee, all it is doing is creating some of the groundwork to help relieve some of the stresses we see in the future as we continue to grow.”
'Shameful'
In the general election, Peach State voters backed President Joe Biden, helping to send a Democratic candidate to the White House for the first time since 1992 in Georgia. Two months later, the state elected Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in runoffs, clinching the majority for Democrats in the upper chamber of Congress.
The general election and Jan. 5 runoffs saw historic turnout, particularly among minority voters. Democrats under the Gold Dome have called the flurry of restrictive voting bills retaliation against the voters who kicked GOP representatives out of office.
On the floor of the Senate Monday, opponents called the proposed election overhaul “draconian” and “shameful” and blasted the impact it would have on Black Georgians.
"This is not about the process,” Jonesboro Democrat Gail Davenport, who is Black, said. “This is about suppressing a certain group of people — who look like me. And I take it personally."
The vote came the day after the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when the late John Lewis of Georgia and other civil rights leaders marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the right to vote. Georgians made history this election cycle by sending the first Black U.S. senator in the state’s history (Warnock) to Washington.
Democrats say their Republican colleagues are pushing the state back in time.
Dawson Democrat Freddie Sims said rural voters would also be left behind if the bill passes, both Democrats and Republicans who live in isolated areas and where shrinking populations would lead to poll closures.
“Taking away absentee voting for rural Georgians means longer drives to the polling places — many of those rural citizens lack transportation to get anywhere,” she said. “... Please remember, rural voters helped to elect our present governor and many Republican legislators in this Capitol. And now the same voters worry about how they’re going to access the voting booth."
Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain, the first Black female to serve as a party leader in the chamber, closed the debate, saying, "You’ll try to wave in my face the high Black turnout we have seen in recent years. But those accomplishments are largely in spite, not a result, but in spite of Georgia's laws."
