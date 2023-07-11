The Whitfield County Republican Party meets tonight and the featured guest speaker is state Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton. Doors open at 6:30 and the meeting begins at 7. The Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters is at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton.
State senator to speak to Whitfield County GOP tonight
- Submitted by the Whitfield County Republican Party
