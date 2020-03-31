State Supreme Court approves rules to keep courts open and accessible

The Supreme Court of Georgia has issued orders approving amendments to current trial court rules for the purpose of keeping Georgia’s courts open and accessible during the COVID-19 emergency.
Under the statewide judicial emergency that Chief Justice Harold D. Melton declared on March 14, courts throughout the state must remain open to address critical court functions that protect the health, safety and liberty of all Georgia citizens.
Orders issued on Tuesday and in the last week amend certain court rules to allow such things as the use of video conferences and telephone conferences in certain proceedings that normally require the physical presence of the judge and parties. The rules also encourage courts to livestream proceedings via the internet to give the public access.
“The purpose of these orders is to enable all our courts to continue conducting essential court business while protecting citizens, judges, lawyers and others from unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus,” Melton said.
The high court issued five separate orders approving amendments to rules affecting superior and state courts, probate courts, municipal courts, juvenile courts and magistrate courts. You can view the orders at www.gasupreme.us by clicking on “COVID-19 Information” on the site’s main page.
