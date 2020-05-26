State Supreme Court to restart cases and reinstate filing deadlines

The Supreme Court of Georgia has issued orders designed to keep the court operating to the fullest extent possible during and after the statewide judicial emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court takes this action recognizing that most of the deadlines imposed by the court’s rules pertain to the e-filing of written documents rather than proceedings requiring in-person contact.
“We have cases that are ready to move,” Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said. “We have the capacity to move them safely. So we will. This is what the latest extension of the declaration is trying to accomplish across the state.”
The court entered a specific order in almost every pending case to reinstate all deadlines under the court’s rules that were “tolled” or suspended by the chief justice’s March 14 order declaring a statewide judicial emergency, as extended on April 6 and May 11. These new orders do not revoke the extension of deadlines for initially filing new proceedings in the court, including appeals, but only affect proceedings filed prior to the March 14 emergency order.
Effective this Thursday, parties in pending cases will have the same amount of time to submit their filings as they had remaining at the time the March 14 emergency order went into effect. Parties will be required to submit a “Certificate of Timeliness” with each filing to show the calculation of the new filing deadline. Parties may file a motion for reconsideration or seek extensions of time for good cause related to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise.
Second, a specific order will be issued in almost all new cases docketed in the court on or after Thursday directing that the normal deadlines under the court’s rules will be in effect and will not be subject to tolling or extension under the emergency order, although parties may seek extensions of time for good cause related to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise.
Additionally, the court amended its rules to add a temporary new Rule 11.1 (Filings Affected by Judicial Emergency Orders), effective Thursday, to allow the court to determine that new proceedings have been timely filed. The rule will require parties to attach a Certificate of Timeliness to filings affected by any statewide or local circuit judicial emergency order, showing the calculation of the new filing deadline. This rule will expire in 180 days unless extended.
Questions about these orders and Rule 11.1 may be directed to the clerk’s office at (404) 656-3470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.