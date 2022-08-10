Some local elementary school students constructed everything from simulated homes and towers to boats and entire cities in order to learn in hands-on fashion about science, technology, engineering and math during summer STEM camp at Dalton State College.
This is the second year of the camp, which was attended by about 50 rising fourth- through sixth-graders as part of their Kid City (Dalton Public Schools) summer experience June 27-29, said Lauren Pippin, a kindergarten paraprofessional at City Park School who helped with Kid City's summer program. "They get new experiences," including a hike around the campus to see the local ecosystem.
On the camp's opening day, students focused on building boats to carry weight, then for speed on the second day, and then for a blend of both on the final day, testing their creations in an on-site pool, said Pippin, who also teaches at Kid City during the school year. They also learned of Georgia's different regions, with their flora and fauna, experimented with chemicals to visualize the water cycle and built structures to practice engineering.
"I tested our object before, and I knew tin foil would be the best bet" as a key boat-building material, said Jace Darnell, a fifth-grader at Westwood School. He and his teammates also utilized coffee filters and clear paper that "wouldn't soak up as much water" to keep their vessel seaworthy.
Workshops were led by Dalton State educators and students, both those in STEM programs and in the education program, like Marie Coffey, who returned for a second summer at the camp this year.
"It's fun to do," said Coffey, a senior majoring in math and secondary education. "We have a good time."
It "is very fun here," said Ja'Mari Sanders, a fifth-grader at City Park. He particularly appreciated experimenting with chemicals to see the water cycle in action.
"Doing projects with friends" appeals to Arbrey Stinson, a fifth-grader at City Park who enjoys group work, especially in science, her "favorite subject." The projects also "help us understand better, and you get to make friends."
"We get to do some things here we couldn't at another" location, Darnell said. "There are more opportunities, and it helps with learning."
On the camp's final day, students learned about constructive and deconstructive forces of nature, using various chemicals and objects — from baking soda and vinegar to balloons — to simulate them, said Amanda Smith, science lab coordinator at Dalton State. They were then able to construct their own simulated towns and subject them to nature's constructive and/or deconstructive forces.
"I made houses, then a volcano," and attempted to protect those homes, said Clemente Cruz, a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. He made levees and a dam, but lava "goes through everything."
He also loved crafting boats during the week and highly recommends the STEM camp to anyone, he said.
"They gave us an opportunity to see what it's like here and what they do."
About halfway through a five-year U.S. Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Center grant that established an after-school and summer enrichment program for students, Kid City continues to grow and evolve, both the after-school and summer versions, said Malisa Pedro, Kid City's program director.
The summer of 2020 was the first summer when students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday for summer Kid City — previously, the program was only two days a week, in the afternoon — and math and literacy are priorities of the Kid City curriculum, along with time for electives, from sports to arts, and plenty of outdoor recreation. There are also field trips to camps like the STEM camp at Dalton State, as well as to zoos, museums and local parks.
