This community boasts "lots of (STEM) resources we often don't realize," observed Chris Crossen, assistant chief of the Dalton Police Department and president of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Those resources range from the expansive and diverse Lakeshore Park to three miles of hiking trails that provide a "convenient opportunity to get a backwoods feel" right behind the Dalton State College campus, said John Lugthart, a biology professor and Shaw Industries Chair in STEM at Dalton State. This is "a wonderful place to be a biologist, and I encourage you to check it out."
Another two miles of hiking trails are under construction on the backside of the campus, and "I'm really excited about that," Lugthart said during Monday's meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton at the Dalton Convention Center that highlighted STEM in the community. "It's all being done by hand," which makes the Roadrunner Trail System "a labor of love, but definitely worth it."
Lakeshore Park is an "amazing place for outdoor education," used by students as young as prekindergarten at Brookwood School to undergraduates and professors at Dalton State, he said. "We have all kinds of field trips there" and regularly conduct research, with Dalton State students frequently presenting those findings at academic conferences throughout the Southeast.
More than 1,000 turtles of six species have been marked during surveys during the past eight summers at Lakeshore Park, which is also home to 15 species of fish, he said. The park is "used fairly regularly for fishing."
The Conasauga River and its tributaries represent one of the six most biologically diverse freshwater river systems in the United States, home to 24 endangered species and a dozen imperiled species, according to Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, so it's important to keep them unspoiled.
That's why Lugthart has been instrumental in the annual Conasauga River Watershed Clean-up since it began locally nearly three decades ago, he said.
"We're up to eight sites, now, and we've increased our number of partners" over the years.
While Brookwood School has made Lakeshore Park into essentially an auxiliary classroom, and that's "worked out very well," Park Creek School is in the "early stages" of its own restoration project on its campus, Lugthart said. When completed, the area will include trails, an outdoor classroom and educational signs, among other things, and be used for research by Park Creek students and teachers, Dalton State students and professors, and visiting scientists.
More than 1,000 trees and shrubs have already been planted, and a threatened species of fish — the trispot darter — has been identified there, he said: "I hope" the restoration project improves the habitat of the threatened fish.
Restorations at Park Creek and Lakeshore Park can be examples for more schools and the community to follow, he said.
"I hope we can use these models ... to the benefit of everyone."
"We use the Lakeshore Park wetland as a natural habitat ecosystem to teach life science standards while integrating math, reading" and other subjects, Brookwood School teacher Tiffany Thompson explained last year. "We want students to have a healthy respect for nature and, out (at Lakeshore Park), observe things they might otherwise overlook."
Dalton State is attempting to grow the next generation of STEM teachers for local schools in several ways, including the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, said Sharon Hixon, dean of Dalton State's School of Education. "We started our first cohort of Noyce Scholars" with a grant — $1.2 million over five years — from the National Science Foundation.
Partnering with Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools, local Noyce Scholars practice teaching and gain field experience in those school systems, with the goal being they'll teach there after completing their education, Hixon explained. For each year they receive a Noyce scholarship, they pledge to teach two years in a "high-need" school system.
Both Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools are considered "high need" due to the level of poverty of students, she said. In addition to the local school systems, Mohawk and Shaw Industries are partners in the endeavor, providing Noyce scholars two-week externships inside those companies so the scholars can gain a better grasp of the best and latest developments in STEM, then bring that knowledge to their students.
The college's School of Education is also active in several literacy initiatives with Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools, because if children "can't read, it's really difficult for them to do STEM," she said. The Roadrunner Reading Clinic, for example — which launched Feb. 14 — entails individual tutoring of 32 Whitfield County Schools students per semester by Dalton State students who plan to become educators.
There's also the summer literacy camp, which began in 2017, where Dalton State education students teach reading to roughly 100 students each summer, she said.
"If you can get kids excited about reading in summer, they want to keep going."
At the camp for elementary students, each day focuses on a specific book, with lessons and activities tied to that book. Last summer, students were given multiple books each day for their home libraries, as well as materials to do projects they'd started at the camp at home with their families.
Power Lunches, "one of my favorite activities," started in 2015 and has a similar aim, Hixon said. Led by Dalton State education students, youth receive academic lessons, materials and food during the summer "to combat learning loss."
There are also learning academies for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools parents, which began in 2015, she said.
"We bring parents to workshops to show them what they can do at home (with their children), and we give them all the materials" for projects.
