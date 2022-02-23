Volunteers prepare to begin the Conasauga River Watershed Clean-up at Lakeshore Park in October 2021. More than 1,000 turtles of six species have been marked during surveys during the past eight summers at Lakeshore Park, which is also home to 15 species of fish, said John Lugthart, a biology professor and Shaw Industries Chair in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at Dalton State College.