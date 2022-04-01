Dalton-headquartered STEP Studio continues to expand, adding a sixth branch, and the studio now has branches at five colleges, ranging as far as Athens and Milledgeville.
“I think we’re the best student filmmakers in the country making the best student films in the country, and we can offer all of our resources,” said Jacob Poag, a junior at Christian Heritage School and founder and president of STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio, composed of area high school and college students interested in film work. “If you want a professional environment with professional equipment, and you want (an opportunity) for your film to play at film festivals, this is the place to be.”
STEP Studio’s documentary “Dalton: A Story of Survival” received “Best Documentary” in the Student Film category from the Global Film & Music Festival, which has four locations worldwide, three in America and one in India. The documentary also received an award for best long documentary at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival in Jacksonville, Florida, and was accepted into the Cobb International Film Festival.
A small student production company based at Northwest Whitfield High School, Golden Age, is the latest acquisition by STEP, and the studio’s newest branch.
“We’re excited to have them, and we’re going to help them do whatever they want to do,” Poag said. “They were looking to (become) more professional, and that’s what we do here.”
When seniors Landen Brown and Haley Fisher received the news of possible incorporation with STEP Studio, they were in science class, but they couldn’t contain their excitement, Fisher said. Brown is “very enthusiastic about making films, as am I,” and they both want careers as film directors, writers and/or producers.
Brown and Fisher met in a film class at Northwest as freshmen, and they’ve since worked on film projects with a few collaborators.
Brown has learned “how much hard work goes into even one scene,” he said. “I didn’t realize how many pieces there are” for films.
For Fisher, the main lesson from her film experiences is “how much time it takes,” she said. “It’s definitely the time.”
Brown termed their collective “Golden Age” out of his love and appreciation for “the Golden Age of Hollywood” movies, he said. When “I was little, I didn’t really play with toys, (but, instead) was watching all the great ‘70s and ‘80s movies.”
Brown, who was president of Golden Age and is now a STEP branch manager, already has an idea for his first film under the STEP Studio banner, a detective story that could film as soon as next summer, and both he and Fisher — formerly vice president of Golden Age, now an assistant branch manager for STEP — will attend Dalton State College, Fisher said. Through their freshman year film class they learned Dalton State is “basically connected to the Georgia Film Academy,” so that made their decision easier.
The “Georgia Film Academy is a good teacher, and it really prepares (students) for professional filmmaking,” Poag said. He’s also glad to keep Brown and Fisher in Dalton, as while “we keep expanding to college campuses” around the state, “we’re getting a little thin here in Dalton.”
STEP Studio will film at least two films, if not three, this spring and summer, Poag said. The first is a short film from STEP’s Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Atlanta branch, while the second is a 30-45-minute film about a long-distance relationship by STEP’s Oglethorpe University branch.
The SCAD short will be shot mostly in this area, while some filming for the longer Oglethorpe movie will be in this region, but the majority will be on college campuses, Poag said.
“It just gets better and better with every film, and every film will be better” than the prior one.
A currently-untitled short film shot in and around Dalton earlier this year is now in the editing phase, and the goal is to tour it around the state and film festival circuit this summer and fall, Poag said. The film is directed by STEP member and Northwest graduate Bryson Burnette.
The film of 15-20 minutes will examine a young girl dealing with the death of her best friend, Burnette explained in January. It’s “a heavy subject, but I’m quite proud of it.”
Earlier this year STEP became STEP Studio Inc. and gained nonprofit status, said Poag.
“Now that we’re incorporated we can do more with our branches, and as a nonprofit we can offer tax breaks” to those who donate.
“We’re looking for donations, because that’s how we (finance) our films,” as well as potential new STEP members, Poag said. Anyone interested in joining STEP, or donating, can email STEP at stepstudios0@gmail.com.
