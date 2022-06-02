Tristin Thompson always knew she wanted a career in film, but she wasn't sure of her niche until she began working with STEP Studio, headquartered in Dalton.
Now, she knows what she wants, cinematography and directing, and doesn't, sound design and acting.
"That's the best part of STEP" (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio, which includes area high school and college students interested in film work, said Thompson, who attended Oglethorpe University as a freshman but is transferring to the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta — and heading a STEP branch there — next year. "You can try a lot of things and learn what you're good at."
Her friend and co-director for a three-to-five minute short film that shot in Dalton the week of May 23, Grace Fettinger, likewise aims for a career in cinematography and/or directing, she said.
"I love making the shot and what goes into it."
Landen Brown is an adroit cinematographer — "he's really good with movement," Thompson said — but "I like a bit of everything," said the member of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2022. American film director, producer, screenwriter and cinematographer Zack Snyder "is a big inspiration."
In January, Thompson and Fettinger were part of the shooting of a 20-25 minute short film for STEP, and as they were driving home one day Fettinger began to share another idea, said Thompson.
"We started basing a plot off" that idea.
"We both have similar relationships with our dads," the seeds of which became the untitled short that focuses on the bond — going to movies together — between a young woman and her father, Thompson said.
"There are different things you go through as you get older, but you find that one thing (that connects you) — for her and her dad, it's movies, and it's more music and sports for my dad and I."
"Every teen girl, we fight with our dads," Fettinger said with a laugh. "The first movie we went to together was 'Surf's Up,'" the animated 2007 comedic mockumentary, and sharing films quickly became a cherished tradition with her father.
In addition to "building a set and a house," STEP was able to shoot its three-five minute short in mid-May inside the AMC Classic Walnut Square 12, said Jacob Poag, a member of the Christian Heritage School class of 2023 and founder of STEP. He hopes to send the short film to festivals for short films later this year — "we can compete and maybe win a few" — before targeting a Christmas release for the public.
Poag hopes the short can be screened before features at "indie theaters, like a Pixar short," as a main theme is "how special the cinematic experience is," he said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising popularity of streaming, there's "an exodus from movie theaters, but we want to get people back to the theater."
Going to the movies is a valuable communal experience, Thompson said.
"Maybe by bringing back the old, we can mend the new, now."
Brown, a STEP branch manager who will attend Dalton State College, is the director of photography on this short, so "I make sure everything looks the best it can be," he said. "I want every shot to be perfect."
Abby Wright, who is in charge of hair, makeup and costumes for this short film, is not a film major but a journalism major at the University of Georgia, so STEP is "more of a hobby," although she's proud to be a founding member of the studio, she said.
"It's cool to see it grow from the inside, and the way the community has pulled together and rallied around" the studio.
Members of five STEP branches are involved with this production, yet another example of the studio's growing reach, Poag said.
"We have 60 students in six branches" throughout the state, "and we hope in a year or two to expand beyond Georgia."
Growth was accelerated by the premiere of "Dalton: A Story of Survival" at the Wink Theatre in April, he said.
"That opened the floodgates, and we can really compete, now."
The premiere and success of that documentary convinced Thompson, Fettinger and Brown they were in the right place, they said.
"We were like 'This could really be something,'" Fettinger said.
"I knew I made the right decision to be with STEP, 100%," Brown said.
Thompson and Fettinger both first became acquainted with STEP through Bryson Burnette, a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School who established a STEP branch at Oglethorpe University, said Fettinger.
"I loved it" right away.
"It's important to get our name out there even more," Poag said. "We have the best filmmakers collaborating and creating better films, (so) it just feels like every shot is getting better."
"That's the way you get better at film, go out and shoot," Thompson said. "STEP gives you the platform, and it's very hands-on learning."
The collaboration is invaluable, too, and "we all get along because we're all creative minds who are honest with each other," she said. "We're very receptive to constructive criticism, because we want to grow."
Poag sets an important tone, she added.
"With creative people, sometimes it can get a little too 'loose,' but it's structured with Jacob."
Anyone interested in joining STEP, contributing or simply learning more about the studio can email STEP at stepstudios0@gmail.com.
