Stephens and Triplett look to expand on early podcast success

In the first year of podcasting at Dalton Middle School, Ellis Stephens, then a seventh-grader, placed in the top 10 for the National Public Radio Student Podcasting Challenge. Both Stephens and his journalism teacher, Amanda Triplett, hope to grow the podcasting network in the school, in the school system and in the community.
"I'll have (Stephens) for two more years," and Triplett hopes not only to help Stephens continue refining his podcasting techniques, but to have him assist other students, she said. "His podcast teaches all the elements."
"Giving kids a voice, that's the idea," said Stephens, who delved into the dangers of toxic masculinity for his podcast. "Kids are at a point where they need to speak out, and it will really help people if we keep going with this."
Triplett allows her students to have open and candid discussions, which are "therapeutic," she said. "If it's hurting you, it's probably hurting others, too."
Triplett's classes are "a safe place to talk," Stephens said. "It's exciting, just thinking what comes next."
That may be a podcast about the importance of traditions to students. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the class of 2020 missed annual touchstones like prom, and those events could be in danger again this year, depending on the status of the pandemic.
"I know people really do care" about these milestones, Stephens said. "Why do we keep our traditions so close to ourselves?"
As the Dalton Middle School campus remodels to house a junior high for students in grades eight and nine, as well as a magnet school for grades 10-12 (The Dalton Academy), it could be an opportune time to create a state-of-the-art, soundproof podcast studio, Triplett said. "Shaw Industries certainly gave us the equipment to do that" by investing in the middle school's podcast program.
"The culture of our school is evolving, and we'd like to see students have more leadership going forward," she said. "There is an authentic audience for student voices, and podcasts are a way to tell those stories."
Stephens advises other aspiring student podcasters to "be prepared for the stories you'll hear, and (don't get) too stressed, (because) you'll love it if you have fun with it."
Also, "come up with something personal," he said. "I had so much I could relate to" with the toxic masculinity podcast.
Triplett has already established a relationship with NPR's Chattanooga station, WUTC 88.1 FM, which is "exciting," she said. "They're willing to mentor our kids, and they want more student voice at their station."
She hopes there can eventually be a city or county podcast competition for students.
The more podcasts students produce, the more interest will develop, and then additional podcasts will proliferate, she said. "There is an authentic audience out there, and that's inspiring for students."
Listeners reinforce the value of podcasts, Stephens agreed. "More people will do it if more people are listening."
