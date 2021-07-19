Stewart joins Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology

Dr. Jim Stewart says he chose to work with Hamilton Medical Center because of its collaborative “Heart Team” approach.
Within Hamilton’s cardiovascular program, the entire care team meets to discuss the best treatment options for the patient to reach the best outcome.
“From surgeons, physicians and nurse practitioners to case managers and physical therapists, the entire team meets to carefully develop the personalized care plan using the best tools to provide the best care with the patient as the highest priority,” said Stewart.
Stewart is a board-certified interventional and structural cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology.
Some of the procedures Stewart specializes in include stenting, mitral valve repair and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).
A fairly new technology, TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly. This procedure allows the specially trained cardiologist to go into the femoral artery in the leg, introduce a new valve, crimp it down so it will fit, then bring it to the non-functioning native aortic valve and expand it in place.
“It works astoundingly well,” Stewart said. “It’s a life-changing procedure that has enabled us to treat patients who never would have been able to survive open heart surgery. It’s really expanded the group of patients who we can help.”
Stewart completed his education at Harvard University, his medical training at Emory University School of Medicine, his internal medicine internship and residency at Yale – New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases, structural heart disease and interventional cardiology at Emory University in Atlanta. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and served as an assistant professor at Emory University’s Department of Medicine (cardiology).
“This community and the surrounding region deserve the best care possible,” Stewart said. “When time is heart muscle, having these services here saves lives.”
To schedule an appointment with Stewart, call Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology at (706) 226-3434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.