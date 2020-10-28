Still no ID for body found north of Dalton in February

Nine months after the body of a man was found in a wooded area behind Lyle Industries off of Highway 41, Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates says he still does not have a positive identification for the body or a cause of death.
"We basically have two names associated with the body, and we do not know which, if either, is the correct one," said Bates. "The problem is that the name on the ID he had in his pocket does not match his fingerprints. The ID on the fingerprints comes from an arrest in another state in, I think, 1984."
Bates said officials tried to obtain arrest records to see if a booking photo or description matched that of the body, which was found on Feb. 17, but were told the records no longer exist.
The body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Bates said the crime lab has not released the body or the results of the autopsy.
"If it was foul play, they would have told us. But we did not suspect foul play. There was nothing to indicate that," he said. "But they don't complete the autopsy until everything is complete, including the identity. That's why I don't have a specific cause of death."
Bates said that at some point, after state and local officials have exhausted every lead trying to identify the body, the crime lab will take a DNA sample and bury the body.
"I've never had this situation before, but it's my understanding that if at some point someone shows up claiming to be a relative, they have the DNA that can confirm that," he said.
