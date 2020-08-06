Stoner refuses to be held back by disability

"When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you … never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn." — Harriet Beecher Stowe, American author and slavery abolitionist
Roughly a decade ago, it would have been impossible for Andy Stoner to envision a scenario where he would be working regularly on books and had one, "Mr. Lollypop Makes a Friend," published, but he's battled through the literal and metaphorical darkness to reach a feeling of calmness.
"I was suicidal, and I prayed to die," said Stoner, who is legally blind. He'd become a massage therapist, but couldn't land a job, and he saw "no prospects."
"I was bitter for a long time, because (the blindness) came out of nowhere, and I didn't understand," he said. "It took a long time" to come to terms with his disability.
While lying in bed one night staring at his ceiling, he saw a white limo, and a chauffeur dressed completely in white told him, "It's not your time yet," he said. After that night, "I figured I might as well take the bull by the horns."
He now maintains a humorous attitude regarding his condition, habitually wearing Hawaiian shirts and ostentatious shoes.
"People are going to stare, anyway, so I figure I'll give them something to look at," he said with a grin. "I like to crack jokes, because if you can't laugh at yourself, it's a miserable world."
A native of Whitfield County who now resides in Rocky Face, Stoner's trials and tribulations began in sixth grade, he said. Prior to that, "I had always been perfectly healthy."
As he started middle school, however, he began vomiting on a regular basis, but he attributed it to nerves during a major life change. By that summer, though, he was vomiting daily.
"I didn't know what was going on," he said. Eventually, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor "the size of a tangerine."
Surgeons removed it, and a month of radiation followed, he said. "It was rough."
Afflicted by astigmatism as a child, the bout with the tumor led to blindness. At worst, his vision was 20-1,500, but has since improved to 20-800.
"I can't see color, and everything is flat," he said. He utilizes a cane, and his mother, Patricia, is instrumental in assisting him with certain tasks.
Not that he needs much help.
"I made it a personal goal to do things blind people are not supposed to do," he said. He took ballroom dancing while a student at Berry College, learned to ride horses, and can play the pipe organ.
Some of his family members wondered if he'd give up hobbies like gardening and cooking, which genuinely confused Stoner, he said. "Why would I do that?"
"In a lot of ways, he has surprised me," his mother said. Told he wouldn't graduate with his high school class, he not only did so, but finished second in the class.
He also was in an advanced reading program and read more than 50 books in one year, she said. "They had to create a special award for that."
At Berry, where he was among the first of the college's visually-impaired students, he double-majored in studio art and vocal performance, and he minored in English, "my best subject in school," he said. "I always enjoyed writing," and he is assisted in his endeavors by a pair of computer programs that voice what he writes.
"Mr. Lollypop Makes a Friend" was released last year and can be found on the typical websites where books are sold, including Amazon, Google Play and Walmart. He's now hoping to publish several more books, as he aims to both educate and entertain individuals of various ages.
