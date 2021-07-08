Strawberry Farm at Ramhurst holds ribbon cutting

Contributed photo

The Strawberry Farm at Ramhurst recently held a ribbon cutting. It is at 2865 Smyrna Ramhurst Road in Chatsworth. It is a small family farm that focuses on providing pre-picked and pick your own strawberries from early April through mid-June. It will also have pumpkins in multiple colors, shapes and sizes in the fall. From left are Donna Flood, clerk of Superior Court, Chatsworth-Murray County Chamber of Commerce ambassador; Kim Mixer, Professional Eye Associates; Jackson, Amber, Judson and John Loughridge, owner; Chris Miles, Shaw Industries, chamber ambassador; and Billy Childers, Murray County tax commissioner, chamber ambassador.

