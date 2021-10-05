Dalton businessman and philanthropist Jack Bandy was "the definition of a true Southern gentleman," said Mayor David Pennington.
City leaders, members of Bandy's family and executives from Hamilton Health Care System gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting for Jack Bandy Way, which links Broadrick Drive with Elkwood Drive.
The street, which was funded by Hamilton Medical Center, restores a connection on the south side of the hospital between Broadrick Drive and Thornton Avenue that was lost when a portion of Memorial Drive was closed to make way for construction of Hamilton's Peeples Cancer Institute.
Bandy passed away in March 2020 after being hospitalized at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta with COVID-19. He was 93.
Bandy's parents, B.J. and Dicksie Bandy, helped found the bedspread industry, and Jack Bandy was a pioneer in the carpet industry, co-founding Coronet Industries in 1956. In 1970, electronics giant RCA Corp. bought Coronet for a reported $150 million. Coronet was later acquired by Beaulieu of America. Bandy served 25 years on the Hamilton board.
"He did so much for Hamilton Medical Center and Hamilton Health Care System over the years," said Hamilton President and CEO Jeff Myers. "Not just in his service on the board but in his generosity. He more than earned this honor and appreciation."
City Council member Annalee Harlan, who is Bandy's granddaughter, said the hospital was very important to him.
"He knew that if you don't take care of your people, you can't do anything else. You can't progress," she said.
