Strong winds leave thousands without power in Whitfield and Murray, but officials report no injuries

More than 3,000 people in Whitfield and Murray counties were without electricity Thursday morning as powerful winds from Tropical Storm Zeta tore down power lines, trees and limbs across North Georgia.
"Due to high winds from the storm that occurred on Wednesday night, we had approximately 1,040 customers without power immediately following the worst of the storm," Dalton Utilities said in a statement. "The bulk of those outages occurred in the downtown Dalton residential area and multiple industrial areas south of Walnut Avenue. During the process of identifying the root cause of the outages, and restoring portions of our system, some customers may have experienced a restoration of power, and a subsequent loss of power again. We are continuing to experience new outages, and are responding accordingly."
By 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dalton Utilities had 13 customers at two locations without power.
Allison Gregoire, a spokeswoman for Georgia Power, said that at 3:45 p.m., the utility had 750 customers without power in Whitfield County and 1,157 customers without power in Murray County.
North Georgia EMC did not immediately respond to an email request for information on outages in Whitfield and Murray counties.
In anticipation of the severe weather, on Wednesday afternoon Dalton Public Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools canceled in-person classes on Thursday.
Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig said no injuries were reported because of the storm. He said "a couple of trees" fell on southbound I-75 near mile marker 325, just south of the Carbondale exit. Those had been cleared by about 9 a.m.
All roads and streets in Whitfield County had reopened by about 4:15 p.m.
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said crews began responding to storm damage just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.
More than five trees fell into the street/right of way as a result of the high wind gusts in areas including Belmont Drive, College Drive Ridge Street, West Lakeshore Drive and a few others, Parker said.
"It's important to note that none of the incidents involved motorists thankfully," he said.
Parker said the traffic signal at Abutment Road and Brickyard Road was also damaged by the high winds but has since been repaired.
"In addition to wind, the city has received just over 3.8 inches of rainfall since (Wednesday) morning (2.6 inches since midnight)," Parker said. "This caused some minor flooding in low-lying areas and required the temporary closure of Coronet Drive, Underwood Street, and Needham Drive. All are back open to normal travel at this time"
He said it will take several days to clean leaf and limb debris from city streets.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said he had a tree across his driveway he had to clear before he could come to work Thursday morning.
"We had two trees on structures with no injuries or entrapments," he said. "We also had several power line down incidents as well. From 5:29 a.m. until 8:50 a.m. we responded to 14 different types of incidents as a result of the wind/rain. These incidents included power lines down, automatic alarms due to power outage and trees on structures."
Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said that department responded to "multiple wires down calls but nothing overwhelming."
Dewayne Bain, Murray County fire chief/Emergency Management Agency director, said there were no injuries in Murray County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.