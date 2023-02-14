Eastbrook Middle School student Izzac Jaynes has been named a winner in the regional Georgia Stock Market Game.
Despite the volatile markets at the time of the fall elections, this sixth-grader managed to make more money than any other team in our Congressional District. How? Dollar General! He bought and held on to it, riding the need for everyday items into first place.
According to the Georgia Council on Economic Education’s website, “the Stock Market Game is an exciting simulation that gives students in grades 4-12 the opportunity to invest a virtual $100,000 for 10 weeks in real stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.”
Congressional District Winners receive an invitation to the Fox Theatre award luncheon, pennant and exclusive stock market game T-shirts.
