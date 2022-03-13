The Creative Arts Guild congratulates the First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention ribbon recipients in the Student Arts Expo, as well as the 2022 Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts recipient and finalists.
Prekindergarten
- 1st – Samuel Torres, Roan School: “Stegosaurus”
- 2nd – Sarah Cuevas, Park Creek School: “Swimming”
- 3rd – Sophia Rangel, Park Creek School: “Lion King”
- Honorable Mention – Abril Martinez, Westwood School: “Penguin”
Kindergarten
- 1st – Jayla Brewster, Varnell Elementary School: “Johnny Appleseed”
- 2nd – Sutton Short, Chatsworth Elementary School: “My Sister, Light of My Life”
- 3rd – Carsyn Childers, Northwest Elementary School: “Winter Owl”
- Honorable Mention – Peyton Dwight, City Park School: “All Together”
1st Grade
- 1st – Margarita Ramirez Diaz, Roan School: “Shaded Polar Bear”
- 2nd – Hannah Cobb, Brookwood School: “Caricature of Martin Luther King”
- 3rd – Yarivelle Aladabra, Park Creek School: “Untitled”
- Honorable Mention – Waylon Varnell, Chatsworth Elementary School: “Marsh Marigold”
- Honorable Mention – Austin Loera, City Park School: “Sunday Drive”
2nd Grade
- 1st – Mya Washington, Westwood School: “Butterflies”
- 2nd – Jazmin Gonzalez, Park Creek School: “Colorful Rainbow”
- 3rd – Marquis Lightsey, City Park School: “From the Beach”
- Honorable Mention – Sarie Gil, Park Creek School: “Catfish”
- Honorable Mention – Arayna Drobnick, homeschool: “Flicker”
3rd Grade
- 1st – Francesco Garcia, Westwood School: “The Art Teacher”
- 2nd – Caroline Broadrick, Brookwood School: “Martin Luther King Pop Art”
- 3rd – Harper Nuckolls, Chatsworth Elementary School: “Deer in Habitat”
- Honorable Mention – Katie Snow, Varnell Elementary School: “Queen Elizabeth”
4th Grade
- 1st – Kristi Lopez, Chatsworth Elementary School: “Train Ride in the Snow”
- 2nd – Momoka Nagaike, Brookwood School: “Chinese Lanterns”
- 3rd – Eshal Ahmed, City Park School: “After Picasso Self-Portrait”
- Honorable Mention – Ava Posey, Northwest Elementary School: “Winter Birch”
- Honorable Mention – Eva Segovia, City Park School: “Le Coq”
- Honorable Mention – Katelyn Castro, Varnell Elementary School: “The Wonder of a Rose”
5th Grade
- 1st – Jameson Keith, Varnell Elementary School: “Amelia Eerie”
- 2nd – Brianna Vidana, Roan School: “Photo-realism Marbles”
- 3rd – Arleen Lopez, Park Creek School: “Bass vs. Crawfish”
- Honorable Mention – Miley Farmer, Cohutta Elementary School: “Bubbles”
- Honorable Mention – Giselle Arana, Brookwood School: “Downtown Imagination”
- Honorable Mention – Andrik Martinez, Brookwood School: “Creature From the Past”
6th Grade
- 1st – Emily O’Hara, Northwest Elementary School: “American Gothic Parody”
- 2nd – Shelbie Bandy, Westside Middle School: “Away Home”
- 3rd – Elexious Gray, Eton Elementary School: “Starry Night Mountain”
- Honorable Mention – Caris Drobnick, homeschool: “Artwork”
7th Grade
- 1st – Melany Bravo, Hammond Creek Middle School: “Tiger’s Eye”
- 2nd – Mac Chandler, Westside Middle School: “Pencil Sketch”
- 3rd – Luna Cruz, Westside Middle School: “On Fire”
- Honorable Mention – Trag Lee, Westside Middle School: “Worry”
8th Grade
- 1st – Sofia Gonzalez, Westside Middle School: “Smile”
- 2nd – Corina Ray, Bagley Middle School: “Gnome and Flower Basket”
- 3rd – Karen Rangle, Gladden Middle School: “Pop Picasso”
- Honorable Mention – Willow Lewallen, Creative Arts Guild: “Light”
9th Grade
- 1st – Jennifer Diaz Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield High School: “Where Did Hugo?”
- 2nd – Melissa Ortiz, Southeast Whitfield High School: “On Time”
- 3rd – Gracey Chambers, North Murray High School: “Cruella DeVille”
- Honorable Mention – JJ Robinson, Coahulla Creek High School: “Napkin Moon”
10th Grade
- 1st – Priya Chaurchari, Christian Heritage School: “Night Fall”
- 2nd – Jade Thompson, North Murray High School: “Charcoal Still Life”
- 3rd – Brianna Steininger, Murray County High School: “Behind Green Eyes”
- Honorable Mention – Emerson James, North Murray High School: “Octopus”
- Honorable Mention – Fabian Mozqueda, Coahulla Creek High School: “Trust the Process”
11th Grade
- 1st – Audrey Merryman, Dalton High School: “Artic Fox”
- 2nd – Kristen Ogles, Murray County High School: “Practice Makes Perfect”
- 3rd – Eli Baggett, North Murray High School: “Mid Day”
- Honorable Mention – Ashley Harwood, Northwest Whitfield High School: “Breaking Tide”
- Honorable Mention – Daniel Saunders, Murray County High School: “Untitled”
- Honorable Mention – Aaliah Rodriguez, Southeast Whitfield High School: “Untitled”
- Honorable Mention – Lizbeth Cadena/Vianey Lara, Coahulla Creek High School: “Bubble Skirt”
12th grade
- 1st – Rocio Arrendondo, Southeast Whitfield High School: “Colorful Banqueta”
- 2nd – Maria Albor Zamora, Southeast Whitfield High School: “Untitled”
- 3rd – Juan Flores Posada, Dalton High School: “Turtle Teapot”
- Honorable Mention – Bret Chandler, Dalton High School: “Landscape Study”
2022 Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts
- Belisa Borrego, Dalton High School
Spigel Prize finalists
- Makayla Chastain, Northwest Whitfield High School
- Joshua Cruz, Northwest Whitfield High School
- Rebecca Hines, North Murray High School
- Alex Lynch, Murray County High School
