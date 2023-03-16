The Creative Arts Guild reminds that the rescheduled reception for the 60th annual Student Arts Expo is this Friday.
March is Arts in Education Month at the Guild; the Student Arts Expo is a big part of the celebration and is the feature of Friday’s Artist Reception. Join the Guild from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for light refreshments plus a Ballet Dalton student dance performance, “When We Were Young,” choreographed by the students.
About the Student Arts Expo
Each year all Whitfield County, Dalton and Murray County public, private and homeschool students ages prekindergarten to high school are invited to exhibit individual art. Also, school classrooms are encouraged to submit collaborative work in the Art Together project.
Ribbons for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention have been awarded, as has the special excellence award, the Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts, received this year by Dalton High School senior Audrey Marie Merryman and North Murray High School senior Wade Sitton. The prize was created to honor Bernice Spigel, the Guild's first executive director, and her amazing advocacy for the arts in our community.
This wonderful Student Arts Expo exhibit is on display in the Guild’s Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery One11 at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. The exhibit will remain on display through March 28, allowing time for families, friends and the public to view it. The galleries are open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please plan to visit the Guild Friday evening to see the phenomenal student work and to support our future artists. The reception and exhibit viewing are free and open to the public. You may contact Amanda Walker at amandaw@creativeartsguild.org or call the Guild to schedule field trips at (706) 278-0168.
