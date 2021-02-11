Student charged with drug crimes after arrest near Dalton High School

A Dalton High School student is charged with several drug-related and other crimes after the pickup truck he was driving was stopped by a school resource officer near the school for a possible window tint violation.
Ventura Montoya, 17, of 1306 Present St., Dalton, was charged Feb. 4 by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession/manufacture/distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, sale/purchase/possession of cigarettes/tobacco products to minors, a vehicle window tint violation and a driving permit violation. He was released from the Whitfield County jail on a $7,500 bond.
According to a Dalton Police Department incident report, around 10:47 a.m. on Feb. 4 the school resource officer was patrolling the Dalton High campus when the officer noticed a tan Chevrolet Silverado leaving campus. The report said the truck had "window tint on the front windows that appeared to be darker than what is allowed by state statute."
During the traffic stop and while interacting with Montoya, the officer "detected the strong odor or marijuana emanating from the interior of the vehicle," the report said.
The officer told Montoya the reason for the stop and and asked him to get out of the truck.
"I asked Montoya how much marijuana was inside the vehicle. Montoya advised, 'There's about half an ounce,'" the report said.
The officer performed a "probable cause search" of the truck.
"During my search, I located a plastic container under the center console/armrest that contained a green leafy substance that had a consistent appearance of raw marijuana," the report said. "Next to the container, I located a plastic bag that contained numerous silicone containers. This bag was labeled 'silicone dab containers' from the manufacturer."
According to Get Smart About Drugs, a website run by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, "dab" is a street name for marijuana concentrate.
"In the center cup holder, I located a 'Kangavape' nicotine vaporizer," the report said. "In the front seat, I located a black backpack. Inside this bag, I located a jar that contained suspected THC concentrate 'dab' that was labeled from the manufacturer, 'Franky Kush,' to contain a 97% THC purity, a controlled felony substance. Due to locating the small containers labeled for 'dab' storage in conjunction with locating the controlled 'dab' substance within Montoya's backpack, I suspected that he not only possessed the substance while on school property, but was also selling the contraband to other students while on campus."
The suspected "dab" field tested positive for THC/marijuana, the report said.
The report said the officer had placed a tint meter enforcer device on the front driver side window of the truck, which confirmed the tint was darker than permitted under state law.
Asked about Montoya, Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway said, "I can’t discuss a specific student’s disciplinary situation, however, our disciplinary procedures call for students who commit a felony outside of school to immediately be assigned to alternative school (face to face or virtually depending upon the charges) until their court charges are resolved. Then we decide what actions we choose to take, depending upon the charges and resolution."
