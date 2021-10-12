Area students have learned local history through the medium of film. Comprised of students from area high schools and Dalton State College, the crew has created a film about the area’s chenille-to-carpet story. The public is invited to see the film on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's headquarters at 715 Chattanooga Ave.
The students used materials at the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s archives and Hamilton House in creating the film. The STEP studio’s first film, “Dalton: A Story of Survival,” was recently selected for both the American Golden Picture International Film Festival & the Cobb International Film Festival. STEP stands for Student/Team/Entertainment/Production.
Jacob Poag, a Christian Heritage School student, dreamed up the project during the COVID-19 isolation and recruited the rest of the team. The team includes Gabby Almon, Northwest Whitfield High School; Bryson Burnette, Northwest Whitfield; Noah Crump, Coahulla Creek High School; Jose Enriquez, Dalton State; Sarah Forberger, Dalton High School; Callie Gazaway, Christian Heritage; Samantha Ibarra, Southeast Whitfield High School; Zea Jensen, Northwest Whitfield; Adrea Norrell, Southeast Whitfield; Citlaly Rendon, Dalton State; Nathan Scoggins, Coahulla Creek; and Abby Wright, Southeast Whitfield.
