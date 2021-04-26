Student podcasts to be celebrated at ceremony

More than 100 students from local middle schools submitted podcasts for the inaugural Speak Up Whitfield contest, and winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Creative Arts Guild on Friday.
Dalton Middle School's Amanda Triplett introduced podcasting to her journalism students during the 2019-20 academic year, but now podcasting has extended to other content areas of the school, including science and social studies, and "we invited all the middle schools in Whitfield County Schools to participate" in Speak Up Whitfield, she said. Students from her school, as well as from Whitfield County Schools' Eastbrook Middle School, North Whitfield Middle School and Westside Middle School, are participating, and 41 podcasts qualified for the final round.
Julia Cagle, Dalton Middle School's media specialist, "has taken a lot of time to build online resources to give to other teachers so this isn't so hard they don't want to do it," Triplett said. "The other schools are where we were last year, but you just have to get started, because all these positive things now happened as a result of what we did last year."
Podcasting "requires teachers to step out of their comfort zone — I'd never done a podcast before — but it brings a sense of authenticity to the student experience," said Tom Lee, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Dalton Middle School who has incorporated podcasting into his unit on Reconstruction. Students often wonder how content connects to their life and times, its relevancy, but "this hits the authenticity element in two ways: the medium and the content."
Most students trace the civil rights movement in Georgia to the 1960s, with Martin Luther King Jr., but "the push for equality actually goes back to a whole other era," the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, when "we tried to stitch the country back together through Reconstruction," Lee said. "That's fascinating for them to run with and make connections to their own lives, now."
Music and editing
"We've also collaborated with our music department, so students could learn to produce" sounds necessary for their podcasts this year, because "a podcast with background sound and/or music is so much more powerful than one without," Triplett said. "In the past, they could use (free-use) music and sound effects, but this year, we're making them do everything themselves."
"We have to make our own tracks, and music is really a focus this year,'' said eighth-grader Ellis Stephens. "I think it's good to leave the music till the end (of your podcast process), because your podcast can change."
Creating the music has been a challenge, but so has deciding what type of music to use, said eighth-grader Janiya Wilson. "You want people to pay attention to it, and for it not to be boring, but I don't know if we want sad (music) for our (podcast) or what."
When "you listen to podcasts with music, you can imagine the podcast, so music makes a big impact," said sixth-grader RP Stafford. "Music makes the tone of the podcast."
Editing podcasts that include numerous interviews, some of which are lengthy, is another hurdle, as podcasts for this challenge must be three to eight minutes, said eighth-grader Brooklyn Washington.
"We have one interview that's three minutes, and it's really, really good, but (if we keep all of it), that only leave five minutes for everything else."
Awards for the top student podcasts will be announced and distributed at a ceremony Friday at the Creative Arts Guild at 6 p.m., Triplett said. Judges include Lynsey Bethel, president of the Dalton Education Foundation; Amanda Brown, executive director of the Creative Arts Guild; Curtis Callaway, communications director for Shaw Industries; Shaka Cobb, a parent of a student in Dalton Public Schools who has journalism experience; and Will Davis, an instructor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he directs the PodLab.
Triplett hopes all middle schools in the county can participate in Speak Up Whitfield next year, and she wants the podcasting effort to expand to more grades in the future, too.
Wide range of topics
Speak Up Whitfield is modeled after National Public Radio's student podcast competition, and topics run the spectrum, from outlining the pros and cons of Macs versus personal computers to delving into the topic of absentee fathers in the Black community.
"I wanted a topic that would be debated, but that wasn't too serious," said Stafford, who is detailing the strengths and weaknesses of personal computers against Macs. "I researched the history of when they came out and (put together) a timeline" since then.
He interviewed both students and teachers, as personal computers are generally preferred for gaming, while Macs get the nod for creative endeavors, he said. In addition, "if your Mac goes, it's more expensive, because you probably have to replace the whole thing, (while) you can purchase parts for a PC."
Age plays a role in preference, but it's not decisive, he said. His fellow student podcaster, Stephens, is a Mac devotee for life, but "my grandparents are Mac all the way," while Stafford is team PC.
Stephens, who made the 2020 National Public Radio Top 10 in the Student Podcasting Challenge, is following up that effort with an examination of "the perfect age."
"Sometimes, people say, 'You're too young' for something," but, at other points, they say, "You're too old," he said. "I'm trying to find an answer to the perfect age, but there really isn't an answer, and sometimes your podcast evolves (as you go)."
"Age is just a number," he said. "It's really about the skills you have."
Though absentee fathers is often identified with the Black community, "this is about everyone," said Wilson. "You have to be present, and it's not a choice."
"You have to be there," Wilson added. "Why wouldn't you want to see your (child) grow up?"
The absentee father group, which includes eighth-graders Olivia Moore, Washington, Wilson and Yaminah Zablah, is particularly proud of their introduction, which is a phone message from a teen girl asking her father to call her back, noting she's called more than a dozen times without a response, Zablah said.
"Our intro is so good, and we've worked so hard on this podcast."
Introductions have been an emphasis for this year's crop of podcasts, Moore said.
"This is a really, really deep topic, so we need an introduction like that."
Because absentee fathers is such a wrenching topic, it was a challenge for the group members to "get people to open up and not be scared," Wilson said. "It's personal stuff, but don't be scared," because, by sharing, "you might see we have the same connections."
