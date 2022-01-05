During the numbers she's not a part of, Scarlett Mumford has one overriding thought as she sits in the audience watching her fellow cast members perform: "Even if I wasn't in it, I'd want to see this show."
"Everyone has high energy, and this is the most wonderful, talented group I've worked with," said Mumford, a sophomore at Northwest Whitfield High School. "Everybody really wants to be here."
"Where do we go from here?" is a musical showcase that opens Friday night at the Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT) and it's entirely student produced.
That makes it more democratic, as "we can all have input," said Mumford. "I was excited, because it's student-run, (which was) new to me, and it's been so fun."
Director McKinley Kersey "understands our mindset, because she's been where we are," said Dalton High School freshman Ellis Stephens, who is in several numbers, mostly in the first act. She "knows where we're coming from and the other things we have to deal with, like homework."
"Where do we go from here?" is a dream come true for Kersey, who has been on stage since the fourth grade and has wanted to direct since she was a sophomore in high school, she said. "I'm a very visual person, and directing has been my passion — I've fallen in love with it."
Kersey, a senior at Dalton High, was an assistant director for September's "The Lion King Jr." under Heidi Long and Mary McLawhorn at the Artistic Civic Theatre, and she assisted with direction of "The Snow Queen" this past fall, she said. She's also taken bits of knowledge from all the directors she's performed under through the years, and "it's so great to see something I've been working on for two years happening in front of my eyes."
"This started with scribbles in a notebook my friend gave me for my birthday," and that led to a stitching together of 20 songs from various musicals that tie into this production's theme of growing up, she said. The first act is "childhood," while the second act concludes with the perspective of a high school graduate.
"Working with my peers has been different," said Kersey, who plans to major in theater education at Columbus State University and become a drama teacher. "Easy, on one hand, because I already knew many of them, but I also had to figure out how to be their director and their friend."
"I don't want to be an authoritarian, but we also need to get things done," she said. She's struck a balance, and "my favorite part has been watching them take simple direction and just go with it — they take those notes and grow."
The production involves 16 students from schools in Dalton and Whitfield County, 13 of whom are on stage, and proceeds benefit the Danny Dantzler Memorial Scholarship, presented each year to deserving high school graduates who have dedicated and shared their talents, time and commitment to the Artistic Civic Theatre and its children's wing, ACT2. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, and more information is available online at actdalton.org.
Stephens believes the opening number, "Play," begins the production on a rousing note, as "we're all in a pub (setting) dancing and screaming," while "Our Time," from "Merrily We Roll Along," is a poignant piece since that musical boasted music and lyrics by recently-deceased Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim.
"I had a tear in my eye at the end of that one," Stephens said. His solo, "I'm Calm," is also a Sondheim number, from "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."
"I'm not actually calm, but I'm trying to be calm," he said with a laugh. "I'm sweating by the end because I move around so much."
Mumford's solo is "Much More" — a song "about a girl who wants to be more and bigger than she is" — from "The Fantasticks," a 1960 musical with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones, said Mumford, who hopes to study musical theater in college. "It fits with this show, and the question of life after high school."
"It's fun to work with people my age and hear their views on this music," added Mumford, who began her stage career at the Artistic Civic Theatre a few years ago. "I love bringing joy to an audience, becoming a family with the cast, and performing on stage."
