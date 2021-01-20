On Friday, the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., teacher Vanessa Harris led her kindergarten students at Cedar Ridge Elementary through a demonstration, cracking open black and white eggs to showcase how individuals can appear different on the outside, but be the same inside.
"Skin color shouldn't matter; we're all the same on the inside, which is what matters," Harris said. Though "we're different on the outside, which makes us unique, it's your heart and how you treat people that matter."
Whitfield County Schools students were on holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday as well as on Tuesday, so several classes honored the civil rights icon with projects the week prior.
King believed steadfastly in equality, and one way to honor his legacy is by treating everyone "fairly," Harris said. Another is to "always love each other," because King said, "Love is the key to the problems of this world."
"I have decided to stick with love," Harris added, quoting King. "Hate is too great a burden to bear."
Students at Cedar Ridge Elementary snacked on heart-shaped cookies with red sprinkles following the egg experiment to remind them of King's command to love.
"When you wake up Monday, think about (King) and how he changed our country," Harris instructed the students on Friday. "We need to remember him every year."
Jaelyn Lands already had a plan to do that, said the kindergartner. "I'm going to put together a list of what (King) did" and why he was so important.
Cohutta Elementary School second-graders in the classes of Jennifer Brown and Kristin Tucker had individual, black-and-white "thinking" pictures taken, and students were asked to share dreams they have for the world. Their photos and dreams are hanging on the wall at the entrance for the school's cafeteria, where the rest of the student body can view them.
Jayce Gibson wrote for his dream that "all the fighting and arguing would stop," he said. "I don't like it, and I want it to stop."
Like Gibson, Annslee Bolen is weary of the battles, so her dream is "everyone would be nice, not mean," she said. "I see my friends argue a ton, and it doesn't make me feel good."
Emma Bridges dreams of "putting a stop to climate change and getting people to recycle."
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2020 was the 44th consecutive year with global temperatures above the 20th century average.
Additionally, 2020 was essentially tied with 2016 as the Earth’s warmest year on record, a record that dates to 1880, according to NASA. Overall, Earth’s average temperature has risen more than 2 degrees since the 1880s.
"Climate change can hurt animals," as well as people, said Bridges, an animal lover. Instead of "throwing trash in the water, we can recycle and make things out of it."
Students watched and discussed King's "I Have a Dream" speech, and they read books about him, said Tucker. Famous Georgians are part of the state's social studies standards for second grade, so students trace state history from Mary Musgrove, who aided Georgia's development by acting as a critical intermediary between Muscogee Creek natives and the English colonists, James Oglethorpe, the colony's founder, and Tomochichi, who was the head chief of a Yamacraw town on the site of present-day Savannah, to Jackie Robinson, a native of Cairo, who broke the Major League Baseball color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers, and King.
That leads into the civil rights era, which is particularly timely considering the current unrest and racial strife in America, Tucker said. "Kids are attuned to everything happening in the country, and they are thinking about these things."
That's clear from their "dreams," as several wished for an end to discord and violence, as well as for all to live in harmony, and their statements provide a window into their mindsets, she said.
King had a dream that children of all races, creeds and colors could hold hands and walk together, Gibson said. Now, "we get to share our dreams."
Bridges wishes she could have been alive to see, listen to and assist King, she said. King "tried to stop all the bad things that were going on," an effort that continues today, and "he wanted a" society of equality.
King urged his followers to fight with their words, not their fists, and "he wanted to share his dream with other people," said Emma Chase, another second-grader. "He wanted his dream to come alive."
Bolen was struck by the fact that King couldn't play with some other children simply because "he was Black," she said. "That made me sad."
Since parents aren't permitted inside the school due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tucker and Brown recorded their students discussing their dreams, then put those videos on Class Dojo, a communication platform used by teachers, students and family members to connect through messages, photos and videos, Tucker said. "That way, parents could see them, and that's a great thing."
Students in Mattie Chase's Cohutta Elementary kindergarten class created an "I Have a Dream" poster with all of their handprints, she said, and they "made a pledge to always be kind to one another."
"Dr. King had a dream that all little boys and girls would be treated equally," she said. "We also spoke about how we can change the world with our own two hands, just like (King)."
It's clear to teachers from their various projects that "kids are much deeper than we sometimes give them credit for," Tucker said. "They get it."
