It was Christmas in July for dozens of Kid City students, who received bikes, backpacks of school supplies and gift cards for shoes and clothes courtesy of local churches during a Back to School event.
"There's always a lot of assistance at Christmas, but I imagine back-to-school is about as costly as Christmas for many families," said Malisa Pedro, director of Dalton Public Schools' Kid City that serves elementary school students. "We're so excited about this."
Families received the gifts based on attendance of students to Kid City this summer, as well as family participation, Pedro said.
"We had a weekly Zoom meeting for families, two family nights — one focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and one focused on literacy — and they could come to our arts showcase" July 14.
Nearly all 94 students who attended Kid City this summer met the attendance benchmark for a bike or scooter — students in Dalton Public Schools' summer prekindergarten program were also eligible for bikes or scooters — while most families were engaged enough for backpacks, if not the gift cards, she said.
"Parent involvement and parent education is a big part of our program and our focus."
Gift cards to Academy Sports + Outdoors, for shoes, and TJ Maxx, for back-to-school clothing, were crucial for families struggling during the country's current high inflation, and Rock Bridge Community Church, Crosspointe Dalton, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church pitched in even beyond those for students and families, she said. They also provided volunteers and equipment, such as popcorn machines and snow cone machines, while Dalton Beauty College provided free haircuts to youth, Chick-fil-A provided dinner and the nonprofit Books for Change USA provided books.
The event was "awesome — really nice — and good for the community," said Sixta Duprey, whose son Jamier, age 7, attended Kid City "every day" this summer. "I love Kid City, and it will definitely help" Jamier during the 2022-23 school year.
Brandy Rutledge feels the same way, which is why her 6-year-old, Alexis, will continue in Kid City's after-school program and return for the summer program next year, Brandy said. It's better to learn "school stuff than just sitting at home all summer."
It's "awesome" to receive a bike, and Kid City was "a lot of fun" this summer, said Devin Scott, a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. "We did a lot of activities, and they teach you a lot."
Rewards like bikes help encourage students to "want to go to school, and then they know they've achieved a goal," said Scott's mother, Becky. "Devin has really enjoyed Kid City, and we have, too."
"A lot of kids spent the summer playing video games, so it's worth celebrating these kids who got up every day and went to school," said Jackie Taylor, a Dalton Public Schools social worker. "Every kid should have that new outfit and new pair of shoes on the first day of school, but that's not always easy for every parent to provide."
