New this summer, Dalton Public Schools' Cat Camp focused on helping elementary students in reading, writing and math, but it also served a second purpose: teaching teachers so they can make an impact far beyond just the 80 or so Cat Camp attendees.
Though Dalton Public Schools always offers professional development for educators during the summer, teachers generally have to wait for the start of the new school year to deploy those skills, said Laura Orr, Dalton Public Schools' chief academic officer. With Cat Camp, however, professional development from one afternoon poured right into lessons with students the following morning.
More than 40 teachers were involved with Cat Camp, several of whom had recently joined Dalton Public Schools, and those educators were paired with veterans, Orr said. Each afternoon, educators reflected on the morning instruction session and planned lessons for the following morning, excellent practice for the actual school year that starts in early August, so these teachers "will be able to hit the ground running."
"We're developing the responses of teachers so they can assess students (in literacy) and, (if necessary), intervene," said Jennifer Hastings, a Dalton Public Schools reading instructional coach. Teachers at the camp also "got to know" student campers better, so they'll have closer relationships with them when the new school year begins.
While a week-long camp may seem brief, "we're accomplishing a lot," said Brandi Moore, a math instructional coach who coordinated the Roan School math camp along with fellow math instructional coach Leslie Terry. "We're targeting the gaps we know of in math (with these students) and building their confidence as they gain skills."
At Park Creek School, "we're really targeting reading and writing, because they work together," Hastings said. "We're using several different (techniques), and we want them to enjoy reading more" so they'll be more likely to want to read.
As students improve their reading, they "gain more confidence," and they're more apt to participate, said Alice Ensley, literacy coordinator for Dalton Public Schools who coordinated the literacy Cat Camp at Park Creek with Hastings. "We're able to target our (efforts) to a child's next step (in reading), and we're really seeing some improvement."
Hastings "could see the difference from the first day to the third day" in the attitudes of students when they arrived at Park Creek, she said.
"They were a little unsure the first morning, but by (day three), they were smiling, ready and excited to be here."
Rising third-graders and rising fifth-graders at Roan and rising second-graders and rising fourth-graders at Park Creek learned in small groups of about a handful of students, so personal attention was a hallmark of the Cat Camp, Orr said. Students at the camp were identified through data results as needing additional math or literacy development.
Students were also able to take home bags of educational materials and school supplies to keep the learning going beyond the camp, which concluded July 16, Terry said. From Roan, math games, in English and Spanish, were among the highlights, while books were among the items included in bags from Park Creek, and students were fed breakfast, lunch and a snack daily at both schools.
Orr hopes Cat Camp becomes an annual summer offering for Dalton Public Schools due to the benefits it provides students and teachers.
Dalton Public Schools used funds from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act for Cat Camp, but eventually that money won't be available, so grants and/or the school system's own funds would likely be needed to continue Cat Camp, she said.
"As long as we have the resources, we'll do it."
"I hope we can do this in the future, and I foresee us doing so," Moore said. "I think students and teachers are gaining lots of knowledge and really getting ahead of the game before school starts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.