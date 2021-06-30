Students enjoy 'principal' perks as reward for litter cleanup

In order to incentivize more students to participate in an April community cleanup, several schools in the Dalton Public Schools system dangled "principal for a day" privileges.
Meleia Bridenstine, principal of Brookwood School, and Emery Silvers, then a fifth-grader at Brookwood, alighted upon the idea of granting principal honors to the student at each school who collected the most refuse in April as "an incentive and a way to get people involved," Bridenstine said. "At Brookwood, we feel every day is Earth Day, and we want everyone to see this as important."
Students are "proud of that title, principal for the day," said Misty Silvers, Emery's mother and co-participant in local beautification efforts. "Hopefully they'll adopt a mile and be proud to see their names on their stretch of road."
Emery, an anti-litter crusader, hopes a community cleanup each April — with principal for a day as a reward — can "become a tradition," she said. "I want to pass it down" as she moves to Hammond Creek Middle School next school year for sixth grade and "keep the idea going."
Emery recused herself from the principal competition — "that would have been very selfish of me" — but she did help her "best friend since second grade," Ellis Robertson, claim victory, she said. "She wanted it so bad — (Ellis) was very determined — and we walked three or four miles" picking up trash, including around the Dalton State College campus, where Robertson often plays on the soccer field.
"It was actually really fun," Robertson said. "I didn't expect it to be, but it was."
Emery was "assistant principal" for the day May 14 alongside her friend, which included numerous perks, Bridenstine said. The pair were able to ride a golf cart through the parent drop-off line outside the school that morning, surprise Robertson's class with an ice cream party and have lunch delivered for themselves from a local restaurant of their choice.
Other "principals" last month were:
• Gracelie Boyd and Haleigh Roberson at City Park School.
• Michelle Garcia at Park Creek School.
• Conner Hammontree at Westwood School,
• Jairo Lara-Guzman Jr. at Dalton Middle School
• Robin Martinez at Blue Ridge School.
• Kimberleigh Miranda at Roan School.
Even those who didn't win "were still winners, because they picked up litter in their community," Bridenstine said. Students tracked and logged their efforts through the https://www.dwswa.org/keep-dalton-whitfield-beautiful website (Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful), and more details about Keep It Clean Dalton can be found on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/26kuruun.
As Martinez began his principal duties at Blue Ridge School, he announced over the intercom "no homework tonight, and students can take an extra five minutes of recess today," before collecting his clipboard, sharpie, walkie-talkie and keys to make classroom rounds with Blue Ridge's principal, Christine Long, said Courtney Taylor, Blue Ridge's media specialist. They "were met with a lot of smiling faces," and while helping a class release moths in the school's garden, they noticed excess algae in the pond, so they made a run to Petco for supplies.
They also visited Morris Innovative High School to meet with Principal Pat Hunt, shoot some hoops in the gym and be introduced to archery, Taylor said. Later, principals for the day and actual principals joined Superintendent Tim Scott for lunch at Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company.
Conservation, recycling and sustainability are emphasized in every grade level at Brookwood, a certified STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school, so it's fitting for the school to lead in this matter, but the April campaign was designed to export that focus to other schools, Bridenstine said. "As 'principal,' these students are in a leadership position, and we hope they can be catalysts to keep" emphasizing the anti-litter message throughout the school system and city.
