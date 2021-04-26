Students find their voice through podcasts

As Dalton Middle School expands student podcasts beyond Amanda Triplett's journalism class, teachers and students are seeing the benefits of this form of communication.
Podcasts afford students "a reflective outlet, which is especially (important) for middle school students at a time when there is so much going on in the community and the country," Triplett said. "They can express their feelings about these issues."
"You do get to express how you really feel, and you get to pick (your subject)," said eighth-grader Olivia Moore, part of a quartet of students who examined the topic of absentee fathers in the Black community for their podcast. "It's not assigned to you."
The group interviewed adults, including teachers, about the value of male influence, said eighth-grader Brooklyn Washington, another member of the quartet, along with eighth-graders Janiya Wilson and Yaminah Zablah.
Donations have been critical to the birth and development of Dalton Middle School's podcasting program, Triplett said, and she hopes for more community contributions. Anyone interested in assisting, from volunteering to donating, can reach Triplett at Amanda.Triplett@dalton.k12.ga.us, she said.
"We want our community to be involved, because these are the children of the community."
The Dalton Education Foundation's Charles E. Bowen Leadership and Service Grant "really got us started, because it paid for some equipment here," as did Shaw Industries, she said.
"Equipment is a need, because students want to take microphones out into (the field)."
"My real dream is to have a radio studio in this building," as Dalton Middle School is being remodeled to serve students in grades seven and eight (in Dalton Junior High School), as well as grades 10-12 (The Dalton Academy), beginning with the 2021-22 academic year, Triplett said.
"I feel audio is the most compelling part of storytelling."
RP Stafford would rather do a podcast than video, because the latter is more nerve-wracking.
"Video makes you a lot more nervous and afraid to say what you want to say," said the sixth-grader, who examined the strengths and weaknesses of personal computers versus Macs for his podcast. "A microphone is different than a camera, and you say more."
"You feel more secure," said eighth-grader Ellis Stephens, who made the 2020 National Public Radio Top 10 in the Student Podcasting Challenge and is delving into "the perfect age" for his podcast this year. "A camera is daunting, but this is more grounded."
"If we could get someone to help us build a website so everyone could listen to these podcasts, that would be great," Triplett said. "Sometimes, kids think they have no power, but podcasts give them power, because words have great power."
That "holds them more accountable, too, because it's not just for a grade, not just for a teacher to hear," said Julia Cagle, Dalton Middle School's media specialist. "Broadening the audience is really important."
Working alone, like Stephens and Stafford, has upsides and downsides.
"The saying 'Less cooks in the kitchen' applies to podcasts," because there's no concern about getting bogged down with committees in a one-man band, Stephens said with a chuckle. However, without a group, all the credit and/or blame rests with one person, so "you really want to do something you can be proud of."
"It's just you, which can be scary, but I feel like in a group you spend all your time talking about what you're going to do" rather than doing it, Stafford said. And, "If you want to (talk outside of school), you have to hope everyone has time, and that everyone wants to work, not goof off."
Podcasts are an ideal medium for students, because there's a low barrier for entry, but plenty of room for growth, Cagle said.
"You can do it with just a cellphone, but can also (elevate) it with" better equipment and technology.
Podcasting builds a range of "soft skills," from public speaking to "adjusting on the fly," Triplett said. "They go from having all their questions written down on paper (for an interview) to having a conversation."
There's been "immeasurable growth in students who have done these podcasts," Cagle said. "They've found their voice, their niche."
